North America Bariatric Surgery Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players - Medtronic, Ethicon, Johnson and Johnson, B. Braun, Olympus, and Conmed

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Bariatric Surgery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American bariatric surgery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2023-2028

The North American bariatric surgery market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players.

With the rising number of obese patients, a few other smaller players are also expected to enter the market in the coming few years. Some of the major players in the market are Medtronic PLC, Ethicon Inc., Johnson and Johnson, B. Braun SE, Olympus Corporation, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Increase in obesity patients, the high prevalence of type-2 diabetes and heart diseases, and increasing public awareness about bariatric surgery, along with government initiatives to curb obesity, are expected to boost the market's growth during the forecast period of the study.

As diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are major risk factors in obese patients, the rising prevalence of these diseases is also expected to boost market growth.Moreover, increasing product launches by key market players are also boosting market growth.

Therefore, the aforementioned factors, such as the rising prevalence of obesity, the rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and the increasing product launches, are expected to boost market growth. However, the high cost of surgery is expected to impede market growth during the forecast period of the study.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Obesity Patients

4.2.2 High Prevalence of Type-2 Diabetes and Heart Diseases

4.2.3 Increasing Public Awareness About Bariatric Surgery and Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Surgery

4.4 Porter Five Forces



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - in USD Millions)

5.1 By Device

5.1.1 Assisting Devices

5.1.1.1 Suturing Device

5.1.1.2 Closure Device

5.1.1.3 Stapling Device

5.1.1.4 Trocars

5.1.1.5 Other Assisting Devices

5.1.2 Implantable Devices

5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands

5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons

5.1.2.4 Gastric Emptying

5.1.3 Other Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.3 Mexico



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

6.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

6.1.5 B. Braun SE

6.1.6 Olympus Corporation

6.1.7 CooperSurgical Inc.

6.1.8 Teleflex Incorporated (Standard Bariatrics Inc.)

6.1.9 Spatz Medical

6.1.10 Conmed Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ad2jk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment