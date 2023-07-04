The Adult Diapers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 121.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775099/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness and adoption in developing countries, rising elderly population and growing patients suffering from incontinence, and rise in innovative product offerings.



The adult diapers market in MEA is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Product

• Pad type

• Flat type

• Pant type



This study identifies the rise in online sales of personal hygiene products as one of the prime reasons driving the adult diapers market in MEA growth during the next few years. Also, increased merger and acquisition activities and introduction of eco-friendly diapers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the adult diapers market in MEA covers the following areas:

• Adult diapers market sizing in MEA

• Adult diapers market forecast in MEA

• Adult diapers market industry analysis in MEA



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adult diapers market in MEA vendors that include Abena UK Ltd., Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Domtar Corp., Essity Aktiebolag, Hayat Kimya San AS, Hollister Inc., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Linette, Medline Industries LP, Ontex BV, Paul Hartmann AG, Principle Business Enterprises Inc., Rearz Inc., Shamsan Industry Group, Tykables, TZMO SA, Unicharm Corp., and The Procter and Gamble Co.. Also, the adult diapers market in MEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

