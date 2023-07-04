Bone Cement & Glue Market to Surpass US$ 2.2 Billion, Expanding at 5.4% CAGR by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest published industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Bone Cement & Glue Market is valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. Materials such as bone cement and glue are used to repair broken or diseased bones or joints. These devices come in a variety of sizes and forms and are made of materials such as metal, plastic, or ceramic. While bone glue is used to mend joints, bone cement is primarily utilized to treat fractures.



To support and stabilize the bone, bone cement is injected into it; nevertheless, to hold the bone together, bone glue is put to the surface of the bone. The value of bone glue and cement resides in their capacity to strengthen and stabilize broken bones or unstable joints.

Bone tissue degradation and low bone density are symptoms of osteoporosis. Patients with osteoporosis are more likely to suffer fractures. Osteoporosis increases the chances of fractures and joint surgeries. Due to the high incidence of osteoporosis, bone cement sales and demand are rising, which is promoting the evolution of the market.

Demand for arthroplasty is expanding significantly due to an increase in osteotomy surgical procedures conducted for joint treatment and the growing need for bone glue as a therapeutic addition in musculoskeletal tissue suture repair.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bone cement & glue market is predicted to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2032.

Market in Germany is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4% through 2032.

Market in Canada is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for bone glue is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

“Growing initiatives by government and non-profit organizations for highly advanced healthcare systems, huge demand for minimally-invasive surgical methods, and rapid adoption of bone cement for spinal bone regeneration are factors fostering market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the bone cement & glue market are following tactics such as new product advancements and introductions, regulatory approvals, and business expansions.

For instance,

In 2021, to market and commercialize Celularity's placenta-derived biomaterial products for orthopedics and sports medicine in the U.S., Arthrex, Inc. and Celularity, Inc. engaged in a distribution agreement. According to the agreement, Celularity would continue to be in charge of product manufacturing and supply while giving Arthrex the only commercial distribution rights for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.



Key Companies Profiled

Exactech, Inc.

Teknimed

Arthrex, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DJO Global, Inc.

Heraeus Medical LLC

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

DePuy Synthes

Trimph Pty Ltd

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Winning Strategy

Top companies are focusing on new product innovations to improve their production capabilities. Leading players are forming partnerships to diversify end-use portfolios and boost market share. To introduce high-end products and acquire a competitive edge in the market, key manufacturers are investing in research and development projects.

For instance,

In 2021, OrthoSensor, Inc., which focuses on the digital transformation of orthopaedic treatment, was acquired by Stryker Corporation. OrthoSensor, Inc. is a pioneer in sensor technology for total joint replacement and the digital progression of musculoskeletal treatment.



Key Segments in Bone Cement & Glue Industry Research

By Type: Bone Cement Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC) Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC) Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Non-antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Bone Glue Natural Bone Glue Synthetic Bone Glue

By Application: Arthroplasty Kyphoplasty Vertebroplasty

By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bone cement & glue market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type of bone cement (polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement, calcium phosphate cement (CPC), glass polyalkenoate cement (GPC), antibiotic-loaded bone cement, non-antibiotic-loaded bone cement) and bone glue (natural bone glue, synthetic bone glue), application (arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, and vertebroplasty), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

