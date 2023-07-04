Global Plastic Labware Market Assessment 2023-2028 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Bellco Glass, Corning, DWK Life Sciences, Sartorius, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Labware Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic labware market is expected to reach $19.84 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.20% during 2022-2028.

Increased Investments in R&D



Increased research and development (R&D) operations for plastic labware have increased demand globally for these items. Researchers and scientists have been drawn to creating novel and modern plastic labware with better features and usefulness, resulting in increased demand for these goods.

Plastic labware producers are investing in R&D to develop products that can endure severe temperatures, resist chemical corrosion, and have increased precision and repeatability as technology advances and new materials emerge. Advancements in the plastic labware market have broadened its usage outside typical laboratory settings, such as in the medical and biotechnology sectors. Increased R&D activity for plastic labware has also created eco-friendly and biodegradable goods, addressing the environmental problems connected with traditional plastic labware. This breakthrough has piqued the interest of governments and institutions seeking to lower their carbon impact.



Rising Preference for Plasticware



Manufacturers improve the quality of test findings while enhancing the value of their products by altering the surface qualities of polymer labware. One of the things boosting the value of plastic labware is plasma treatment. Millions of multi-well plates, pipettes, flasks, bottles, vials, culture plates, Eppendorf tubes, and other polymer labware products are produced annually for research, drug development, and diagnostic testing. Although many are simple, low-cost consumables, a growing percentage are now surface treated with gas plasma or have functional coatings that are precisely constructed to improve research quality and diagnostic sophistication. Traditional glassware is composed of borosilicate glass, which is non-recyclable because of its heat-resistant qualities.



Stringent Regulations



Plastic labware legislation differs by country; however, there is a global movement towards decreasing the use of single-use plastics and encouraging sustainability. Manufacturers must adapt to these restrictions to remain competitive in the plastic labware market and invest in sustainable alternatives.

Plastic-related rules and legislation have recently been established in several nations, regions, and towns. These are designed primarily to reduce consumption and improve waste management through use and disposal. Over 60 countries have banned or taxed plastic packaging and single-use/disposable garbage. These restrictions and standards make it more difficult for plastic labware producers to function in the market. They must adhere to laws, which can raise production costs and impact product prices. Furthermore, the regulations and guidelines make marketing plastic labware products to increasingly environmentally conscious customers who prefer eco-friendly or biodegradable alternatives more difficult.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising Preference for Plastic Labware

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

Development in COVID-19 and Other Diseases Surfacing

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Investments in R&D

Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Opportunity for Exports in Developing Countries

Market Restraints

Non-Biodegradability of Plastics and Other Functional Limitations

Competition from Alternative Materials

Stringent Regulations

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global plastic labware market by product type is divided into consumables, reusables, and others. These classifications are based on the intended usage of plastic labware goods. Consumables are plastic labware products for single-use applications sold in APAC and Europe. They are disposable and are thrown away after usage. Plastic pipettes, Petri dishes, sample cups, test tubes, and other similar items are examples of consumables. They're common in clinical and diagnostic labs, university research labs, and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Due to an increase in patient population, an increase in chronic diseases, an increase in government initiatives in the health care sector, an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories, and an increase in research and development activities in core industries, as well as usage on academia, emerging economies offer greater opportunities to the laboratory consumable products market.



Segmentation by Product

Consumable

Reusable

Others

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



The global plastic labware market may be divided into segments depending on the materials used to make the items. Polystyrene is extensively utilized in cell culture and microbiology, although polypropylene is favored in chemical and biochemical applications. Polyethylene is used in clinical and diagnostic laboratories because of its low cost and durability. Polycarbonate, PVC, and other materials used in plastic labware are used for various purposes.



Segmentation by Material

Polystyrene

LDPE

HDPE

PP

Others

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The academia and research held the largest global plastic labware market share in the end-users segment, accounting for over 30% in 2022. A primary reason driving the growth of general laboratory equipment is the rising demand from quality testing and research laboratories in manufacturing industries such as the pharmaceutical sector. At the onset of the pandemic, substantial study is being conducted. Ongoing progress in new medication discovery and vaccine development boosts demand for laboratory equipment from these end-use sectors.



Segmentation by End-users

Academia/Research

Pharmaceutical

CROs

IVF Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Others

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The producer directly sells plastic labware to end-users such as laboratories, research institutions, and hospitals through direct distribution channels in the global plastic labware market. The producer controls the product's pricing, advertising, and distribution. Direct distribution channels enable manufacturers to have a stronger contact with their customers, collect product feedback, and better understand their requirements and preferences. In B2B sales, direct distribution methods are more frequent.

Indirect distribution methods, on the other hand, require the employment of middlemen to supply plastic labware to end users. Wholesalers, distributors, and retailers are examples of intermediaries in the global plastic labware market. These middlemen buy plastic labware in bulk from the manufacturer and resell it to end users at a higher price. In B2C sales, indirect distribution methods are increasingly frequent.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America is expected to dominate the global plastic labware market, accounting for over 33% share in 2022. Factors such as the rising number of diagnostic tests, increased usage of laboratory consumables, and the introduction of specially designed plasticware are driving the growth of the plastic labware market in the region. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in this region. North America has been one of the leaders in innovation and research. To retain its top position, the U.S. is continuing to invest in R&D, which is expected to boost the plastic labware market in the region during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global plastic labware market is extremely competitive, with many manufacturers and suppliers participating. In addition to the market's major companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, and others, there are many smaller producers and suppliers. These businesses may specialize in certain types of plasticware or operate in specific geographic areas.



Key Company Profiles

Bellco Glass

Corning

DWK Life Sciences

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

Borosil

Citotest Labware Manufacturing

Crystalgen

DELUXE SCIENTIFIC SURGICO

Eppendorf

Glacier Glass Works

Glassco Laboratory Equipment

METTLER TOLEDO

Naugraexport

PerkinElmer

Quark Glass

Bel-Art Products

Tarsons

Greiner Bio-One International

VWR International

BrandTech Scientific

KARTELL

Polylab

KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus

Labcon North America

Pipettes.com

Simport Scientific

SPL LIFE SCIENCES

Labnet

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Gilson

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Socorex Isba

Medline Industries

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the plastic labware market?

What is the growth rate of the global plastic labware market?

What are the growing trends in the plastic labware industry?

Which region holds the most significant global plastic labware market share?

Who are the key players in the global plastic labware market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Product

14 Material

15 End-users

16 Distribution Channel

17 Geography

18 North America

19 APAC

20 Europe

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ywcez

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment