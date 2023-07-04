The Data Center Market is forecasted to grow by USD 171.29 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.05% during the forecast period

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483620/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the imposition of data protection regulation, increasing adoption of big data analytics, and rising data center construction.



The data center market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Medium and small enterprises

• Large enterprises



By Component

• IT infrastructure

• Power management

• Cooling solutions

• General construction

• Others



This study identifies the hybrid and multi-cloud environments as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of SDDCs and the rising adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) across enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the data center market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Data center market in Europe sizing

• Data center market in Europe forecast

• Data center market in Europe industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center market in Europe vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Pulsant Ltd., QTS Realty Trust LLC, SITRONICS JSC, Verizon Communications Inc., Cogeco Communications Inc., Data4 Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Meta Platforms Inc.. Also, the data center market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________