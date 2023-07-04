The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.77 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720192/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers, increased adoption of retail-ready packaging, and rising demand from the e-commerce industry in apac.



The paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paper bags and sacks

• Corrugated containers and packaging

• Folding boxes and cases

• Others



By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Industrial products

• Healthcare

• Others



This study identifies the use of QR codes with packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, the increased popularity of smart packaging and the growing use of aesthetic paper packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market sizing in APAC

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market forecast in APAC

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market industry analysis in APAC



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper and paperboard container and packaging market vendors in APAC that include Amcor Plc, C and H Paperbox Thailand Co. Ltd., Continental Packaging Thailand Co. Ltd., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hong Thai Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi plc, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Rengo Co. Ltd., Sarnti Packaging Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging, Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Tetra Pak Group, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., WestRock Co., Xiamen Hexing Packaging and Printing Co. Ltd., and Zijiang Holdings. Also, the paper and paperboard container and packaging market analysis report in APAC includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

