Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market to Reach $63.34 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation personalized beauty market reveals significant growth opportunities, with the market expanding from $33.23 billion in 2022 to $37.79 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.

The market is projected to reach $63.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

This comprehensive report equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information to assess the market and make informed decisions.

It covers the impact of COVID-19 on the market and explores the market's response as the impact of the virus abates. The report also analyzes the influence of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Additionally, it measures the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Key Companies Covered

Ulta Beauty

Proven Skincare

BITE Beauty

Curology

Estee Lauder

Coty

insitU Cosmetics

FitSkin

Krigler

Kiehl's Apothecary Preparations

CODAGE

SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.

SKINSHIFT

The Buff

DermaCare Skin

eSalon

Romy Paris

Duolab

Prose

Nomige

Atolla

Ave & Edam

Preemadonna

Labote

Orig3n

Skin Authority

NU SKIN

IOMA Paris

Sephora

SKINTELLI

Reasons to Purchase

Industry professionals and decision-makers should consider acquiring this comprehensive report for the following reasons: Gain a truly global perspective: This report covers 50+ geographies, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market on a global scale. COVID-19 impact analysis: Understand how the market has been affected by the pandemic and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates. Assess the Russia-Ukraine war's impact: Evaluate the influence of the ongoing conflict on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect effects on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation: Understand the implications of high global inflation on market growth and make informed decisions. Create regional and country strategies: Leverage local data and analysis to develop effective regional and country-specific strategies. Identify growth segments for investment: Identify lucrative segments within the market for investment opportunities. Outperform competitors: Utilize forecast data, drivers, and trends shaping the market to outperform competitors. Understand customers: Gain insights into customer preferences and behavior based on the latest market shares. Benchmark performance: Compare performance against key competitors and devise strategies for competitive advantage. Support internal and external presentations: This report provides reliable high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.79 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $63.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Characteristics



3. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Trends And Strategies



4. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market



5. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Skincare

Haircare

Make-Up

Fragrances

Other Products

6.2. Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consultation/Digital Questionnaires

Apps and Specialized Hardware

Home Test Kits

Other Applications

7. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk0igk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment