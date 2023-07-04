Dashboard Camera Market Experiences Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach $7.67 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dashboard Camera Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dashboard camera market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $3.15 billion in 2022 to $3.79 billion in 2023, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%.

This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $7.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

In order to navigate this thriving market effectively, strategists, marketers, and senior management can now access a comprehensive report that provides critical insights necessary for assessing market dynamics. The report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and examines its response as the virus's influence diminishes.

Additionally, it evaluates the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect effects on the market. Moreover, it measures the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

The dashboard camera market comprises sales of mini dashcams, dual-camera dashcams, and infrared night vision dashcams. The market encompasses the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators, whether to other entities or directly to end customers, including related services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.79 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.67 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Dashboard Camera Market Characteristics



3. Dashboard Camera Market Trends And Strategies



4. Dashboard Camera Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Dashboard Camera Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Dashboard Camera Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Dashboard Camera Market



5. Dashboard Camera Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Dashboard Camera Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Dashboard Camera Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Dashboard Camera Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Dashboard Camera Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Front Facing Dashcam

Front And Rear Dashcam

Front And Interior Dashcam

Triple Lens Dashcam

Miniature Dashcam

6.2. Global Dashboard Camera Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Basic

Advanced

Smart

6.3. Global Dashboard Camera Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Commercial Vehicle

Personal Vehicle

7. Dashboard Camera Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Dashboard Camera Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Dashboard Camera Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

