Corporate Leadership Training Market to Experience Strong Growth, Fueled by Demand for Effective Leadership and Training Innovations

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Leadership Training Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate leadership training market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The market is anticipated to expand by USD 21,808.64 million, driven by various factors such as the long duration of leadership training programs, increased awareness of the impact of good leadership on an organization's financial health, and a growing demand for leadership training in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) sector.

The report on the corporate leadership training market offers a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors. It provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The corporate leadership training market is segmented based on end-users, including large enterprises and SMEs, as well as by application, which comprises online training, instructor-led training (ILT), and blended training. Geographically, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

One of the prime factors driving the growth of the corporate leadership training market is the emergence of gamification in corporate training. This innovative approach enhances engagement and motivation among participants, leading to improved learning outcomes. Additionally, the pervasive use of augmented reality (AR) in corporate leadership training and the increased integration of e-learning solutions are expected to fuel significant demand in the market.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the corporate leadership training market, including market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis. It also offers a robust vendor analysis to assist clients in improving their market position.

The analysis includes detailed profiles of leading corporate leadership training market vendors:

Allen Communication Learning Services

Articulate Global Inc.

BTS Group AB

City and Guilds Group

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

D2L Corp.

Development Dimensions International Inc.

Franklin Covey Co.

Future London Accademy Ltd.

GBS Corporate Training Ltd.

Global Training Solutions Inc.

Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG

Interaction Associates Inc.

Korn Ferry

Learning Technologies Group Plc

MPS Ltd.

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Skillsoft Corp.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix

