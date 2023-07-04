Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size To Worth USD 3.43 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 12.9%

New York, United States , July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size is to grow from USD 1.02 billion in 2022 to USD 3.43 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2095

Electronic shelf labels are digital price tags used in retail stores to replace traditional paper labels. These labels feature electronic displays that can be updated remotely, providing real-time pricing and product information. ESLs offer benefits such as quick and easy price changes, accurate pricing information for customers, and efficient stock management for retailers. With ESLs, retailers can implement dynamic pricing strategies, reduce pricing errors, and centrally manage inventory. Customers benefit from up-to-date pricing information, improved shopping experiences, and reduced confusion. ESLs enhance operational efficiency, boost sales, and contribute to a more streamlined and modern shopping environment in the retail industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Displays, Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors, and Others), By Product Type (LCDs, Segmented E-paper Displays, and Fully Graphic E-paper Displays), By Communications Technology (Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-field Communication, and Others), By Display Size (Less than 3 Inches, 3 to 7 Inches, 7 to 10 Inches, and More than 10 Inches), By Application (Retail and Industrial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2095

The displays segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.2% during the forecast period.

Based on component type, the global electronic shelf labels market is segmented into displays, batteries, transceivers, microprocessors, and others. The displays segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the electronic shelf labels market. This growth can be attributed to several factors. The advancements in display technologies, such as e-paper displays and OLEDs, have improved the visual quality and energy efficiency of ESLs. The demand for enhanced customer engagement and personalized shopping experiences is driving the adoption of ESLs with interactive displays. Additionally, the growing trend of omnichannel retailing and online-to-offline integration is fueling the need for ESLs with digital displays to provide real-time inventory information and dynamic pricing updates. These factors collectively contribute to the projected growth of the displays segment in the ESL market.

The LCDs segment held the largest market share with more than 34.7% in 2022.

Based on product type, the global electronic shelf labels market is segmented into LCDs, segmented e-paper displays, and fully graphic e-paper displays. The liquid crystal displays segment has emerged as the dominant player in the electronic shelf labels market, holding the largest market share. This segment utilizes LCD technology for displaying pricing and product information on ESLs. LCD-based ESLs offer advantages such as high visibility, excellent readability, and flexibility in displaying various content formats. LCDs provide clear and crisp visuals, making them suitable for conveying pricing details and promotional messages to customers. With their widespread adoption and proven effectiveness, the LCDs segment has secured the largest market share in the ESL industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2095

Europe is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 15.8% over the projected period.

Based on region, Europe is predicted to experience rapid growth in the forecast period for the electronic shelf labels market. This growth can be attributed to several factors. European retailers are increasingly embracing digital transformation and adopting advanced technologies, including ESLs, to enhance their operations and customer experience. The region's stringent regulations and focus on sustainability drive the adoption of ESLs as an eco-friendly alternative to paper labels. Additionally, Europe's highly developed retail infrastructure and tech-savvy consumer base provide a conducive environment for ESL implementation. The region's strong emphasis on innovation and technology further propels the growth of the ESL market in Europe, making it a promising market for ESL providers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global electronic shelf labels market include SES-imagotag, SoluM Co., Ltd., Pricer AB, Displaydata Limited, Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., M2COMM, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Rainus, Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd., and Hanshow Technology.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2095

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global electronic shelf labels market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Component

Displays

Batteries

Transceivers

Microprocessors

Others

Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Product Type

LCDs

Segmented E-paper Displays

Fully Graphic E-paper Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near-field Communication

Others

Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Display Size

Less than 3 Inches

3 to 7 Inches

7 to 10 Inches

More than 10 Inches

Electronic Shelf Labels Market, By Application

Retail

Industrial

Electronic Shelf Labels Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (EMC Filters and Power Quality Filters), By Insertion Loss (Common-Mode and Differential-Mode), By Application (Industrial Automation, Building Technologies, Energy & Utilities, EV Charging, Medical, Data Centers, SMPS/Power Supplies, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electromagnetic-compatibility-filtration-market

Global Thermal Management Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material Type (Adhesive Materials and Non-adhesive Materials), By Device (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Advanced Cooling Devices, and Hybrid Cooling Devices), By Service (Installation & Calibration and Optimization & Post-Sales Support), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Servers & Data Centers, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Enterprises, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/thermal-management-market

Global Surface Inspection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Optics, Lighting Equipment, Processors, Software, and Others), By Surface Type (2D and 3D), By System (Computer-based Systems and Camera-based Systems), By Deployment (Traditional and Robotic Cell), By Industry Vertical (Semiconductors, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/surface-inspection-market

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Displays, Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors, and Others), By Product Type (LCDs, Segmented E-paper Displays, and Fully Graphic E-paper Displays), By Communications Technology (Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-field Communication, and Others), By Display Size (Less than 3 Inches, 3 to 7 Inches, 7 to 10 Inches, and More than 10 Inches), By Application (Retail and Industrial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electronic-shelf-labels-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter