Scan and Track: Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Set to Soar Past USD 131.48 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automatic Identification And Data Capture market size is expected to reach USD 131.48 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing need for efficient and accurate data capture, growing demand for inventory and supply chain management, rising adoption of barcode and RFID technologies, improving operational efficiency and productivity, expanding e-commerce and retail industry, regulatory compliance and traceability requirements, enhancing customer experience and satisfaction, reducing errors and manual data entry, increasing demand for real-time visibility and tracking, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Automatic Identification And Data Capture market, adoption of cloud-based automatic identification and data capture solutions, integration of AI and machine learning in data capture technologies, growing use of mobile devices for data capture, increasing demand for contactless and touchless data capture solutions, rise of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices, implementation of blockchain technology for data security and traceability, expansion of data capture applications in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market"

Pages - 220

Tables - 125

Figures -77

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) is a broad term that encompasses a variety of technologies used to collect and process data automatically. AIDC technologies include barcode scanners, RFID readers, and biometric identification systems. AIDC technologies are used in various industries, including logistics, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. They can help businesses to automate tasks, improve efficiency, and reduce errors.

Prominent Players in Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

Zebra Technologies

Honeywell

Datalogic

Intermec

TSC Auto ID

Sato

Newland

Opticon

CipherLab

Postek

Avery Dennison

Printronix

Godrej

Konica Minolta

Toshiba Tec

Ingenico

Fujitsu

Ricoh

NEC

Epson

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



54.34 Billion 2030 Value Projection



131.48 Billion CAGR 11.7% Segments Covered















Product Scanner & Reader, Biometric Scanners, Printer & Recorder, Others



Technology Barcode, RFID, Biometrics, Smart Cards, Magnetic Strips, OCR



End-User Retail, Manufacturing, Transport & logistics, Banking, Financial, Healthcare, Others



Offering Hardware, Solutions, Services











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Barcode Scanning Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Barcode scanning dominated the global online market as they have gained widespread popularity among individuals due to its cost-effectiveness. It is an efficient way to encode and capture data, making them suitable for applications such as inventory management, retail, and logistics. The simplicity and ease of use of barcode scanning technology contribute to its widespread adoption.

Retail is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, retail is the leading segment due to its high efficiency. In addition, retailers require efficient inventory management, accurate point-of-sale (POS) systems, and seamless supply chain operations. Data capture technologies such as barcode scanning and RFID play a crucial role in inventory tracking, stock management, and improving the overall customer experience. The growing e-commerce sector and the need for real-time visibility in the retail supply chain further drive the demand for automatic identification and data capture solutions.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The automatic identification and data capture market in North America has reached a mature stage, with widespread adoption and established infrastructure. This maturity creates a conducive environment for the growth and dominance of the market in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Automatic Identification And Data Capture market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Automatic Identification And Data Capture.

Key Developments in Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

In March 2023, L3Harris Technologies acquired BlueBird Aero Systems, a company that develops small UAS for military and commercial applications.

In April 2023, Textron Systems acquired AAI Corporation, a company that develops unmanned aircraft systems for military and commercial applications.

Key Questions Answered in Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

