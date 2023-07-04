Spare Parts Logistics Market Poised for Significant Growth, Fueled by Industry 4.0 and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spare parts logistics market is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The market is expected to expand by USD 22.48 billion, driven by various factors such as the increase in electronic components trade between India and China, the rising average vehicle age, and the surge in hardware spending in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The report on the spare parts logistics market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors. It offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

One of the prime factors driving the growth of the spare parts logistics market is the enhancement of operating efficiency with Industry 4.0.

The integration of advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) in spare parts logistics operations improves productivity and reduces costs, driving market growth. Additionally, the penetration of blockchain technology in the logistics industry and the increase in mergers and acquisitions activities are expected to contribute to significant demand in the market.

The report covers various aspects of the spare parts logistics market, including market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis. It also provides a robust vendor analysis to assist clients in improving their market position.

