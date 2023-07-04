Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting and Control Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Lighting and Control Systems estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$117.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluorescent Lamps segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The Smart Lighting and Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 16% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 517 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $153.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

A Review of COVID-19 Pandemic

Stagflation & an Imminent Recession: New Challenges in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market

Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting Solutions with Smart Features

Smart Lighting Solutions to be part of Recovery Plans of European Countries

IoT- and LED-Powered Platforms to Allow Safe Return of People to Workplaces

An Introduction to Smart Lighting & Control Systems

Smart Lighting Certifications & Standards

Smart Lighting: Energy-Efficient, Dynamic, Digital, and Connected

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

A Dive into Sparkling Trends Igniting Growth of Smart Lighting Market

LEDs Continue to Gain Over Other Smart Lighting Technologies

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Smart Lighting and Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Differentiation: The Key to Success

Effective Marketing Strategies: A Must for Success in the Marketplace

Technology and Other Risks Faced by Vendors in the Smart Lighting Business

Smart Lighting Controls Market: Competitive Landscape

Startups Exhibit Growing Interest in Smart Lighting Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting to Boost Market Prospects

Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting Industry

IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications

LEDs, IoT & Innovations: Rays of Sunshine for Smart Lighting Technologies

Convergence of IoT and Lighting Devices

AI Set to Scale Up Smart Lighting Capabilities

High-Growth Opportunities for AI Smart Lights

German Research Team Aims to Develop New AI Smart Lights

Emphasis on Achieving Energy and Cost Savings amidst Spiraling Electricity Consumption: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Transforming Effect of Smart, Intelligent, and Intuitive Lighting on Human Life Drives Market Expansion

Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects

LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products

Smart Lighting Illuminating the Road to Smart Cities

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027

Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting Networks

Connected Street Lighting to Surge Post Pandemic

New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street Lighting Systems

Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Presents Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Buzzing Trends Shaping Future of Smart Home Lighting

Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion

Controls: Augmenting the Intelligent Quotient of Smart Lighting

Lighting Controls Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency

Convenience & Advances Boost Popularity of Wireless Lighting Controls

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires

Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs

Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings

Connecting End-to-End Building Systems Using Smart Lighting

Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in the Long Run

Smart Lighting for Homes Surges amidst the Pandemic

Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications

Role of Smart Lighting Control Systems As Supplemental Lighting Expanding in Greenhouses

Smart LED Lighting Advantageous for Horticulture

Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart Lighting Systems

UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19 Pandemic

Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government Buildings and Public Lighting

Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities

Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in Healthcare Facilities

Facilities Get Spectacular Makeover & Savings with Advanced Lighting Controls

Strangulated by Spiraling Energy Prices, Municipalities Find Solace in Smart LED Street Lighting

Introduction of Interoperable Communication Networks Fuels Demand for Wireless Lighting Devices

Advent of Novel Standards Fuel Demand for Bluetooth-Enabled Communication Devices

Key Smart Lighting Technology Trends

Technology Trends: Let There be Light for Lighting Controls

Technology Advancements in Smart Lighting & Controls to Boost Market Prospects

Li-Fi to Emerge as Game Changer

OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category

Horticulture Lighting with Smart LEDs for Enabling City Farming

COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Touch Free LED Lighting Devices

Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lighting Solutions, Spur Opportunities for Smart Lighting Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Sector Tones Down Near-term Growth Prospects

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Drives Need for Efficient, and Longer Lasting Smart Lighting Solutions

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Smart Lighting

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

