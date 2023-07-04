Global Dry Milling Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Milling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$82.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$139.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the White Corn segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $82.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Dry Milling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Insight into Milling Process

An Introduction to Dry Milling

Dry milling of wheat

An Insight into the Innovations and Technology Adoption in the Milling Industry

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Dry Milling of Corn

GLOBAL MARKET PROSPECT AND OVERVIEW

Dry Milling Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific Holds the Highest Potential for Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Use of Milling in Ethanol Production

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels

Biofuels Production Scenario

Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020

Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Growing Role of Ethanol as Renewable Chemicals Drive Market Growth

Increased Demand for Processed Snacks and Bakery Products Drives the Market for Dry Milling of Corn

Superfine Grinding - A Emerging Technique in Food Processing Industry

APAC Spearheads Growth of the Global Dry Milling Market

Increased Demand for Dry Milling Process to Manufacture Nano-sized particles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



