Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030: New Guidelines on Drug Repackaging & Dispensing Bodes Well

The global market for Pharmacy Repackaging Systems estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$990.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Medication Packaging Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $484.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$484.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$277.4 Million by the year 2030.
- ARxIUM, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Kirby Lester, LLC
- McKesson Canada
- Medical Packaging Inc.
- Omnicell, Inc.
- Parata Systems
- Pearson Medical Technologies LLC
- Proficient Rx
- Swisslog Healthcare AG
- Takazono Corporation
- YUYAMA Co., Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|429
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pharmacy Repackaging Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Remains Stable
- COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
- FDA Eases Rules Allowing Compounders to Repackage Propofol Drugs Amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Pharmacy Repackaging Systems
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Leads Global Market
- Developed Regions Represent Largest Regional Markets
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits of Repackaged Medications Ensure Growth in Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market
- Rise in Medication Errors and Focus on Improving Patient Safety Drives Market Prospects
- Need to Reduce Inventory Wastage and Save Costs to Boost Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market
- Growing Importance of Repackagers in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
- Numerous Benefits of Automated Systems among Pharmacies Propels Demand for Repackaging Systems
- Liquid Drugs Administration Risks Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth Importance of Unit Dose Packaging
- Pharmacies Leverage Automated Medication Packaging Technology During Pandemic
- New Guidelines on Drug Repackaging & Dispensing Bode Well for Pharmacy Repackaging Systems
- FDA Focuses Efforts on Stringent Controls over API Repackaging Operations
- FDA Issues New Guidance for Repackaging of Solid Oral Drugs into Unit Dose Containers
- Unit Dose Compliance Packaging as a Means to Inhibit Opioid Abuse
- Outsourcing of Repackaging Operations: Benefits for Healthcare Facilities with Constrained Resources
- Outsourcing of Unit-Dose Repackaging Set to Incite Demand for Pharmacy Repackaging Systems
- Key Cost-Saving Benefits of Outsourced Unit-Dose Repackaging
- Commercially Available UD Products Prove Beneficial
- Blister Card Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Newer Technologies and Advancements Enable Significant Improvements in Operational Efficiencies
- COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth the Importance of Reusing Old Medicines
- Insights into Clinical, Commercial & EAP Packaging and Supply
- Gaining Regulatory Insights into Semantics of Drug or Vial Repackaging
- Policy on Drug Compounding & Repackaging Focuses on Quality Medications to Patients
- Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
- Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Propel Need for Drugs Repackaging Systems
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Drug Sales, Driving Need for Pharmacy Repackaging
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
