Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030: New Guidelines on Drug Repackaging & Dispensing Bodes Well

The global market for Pharmacy Repackaging Systems estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$990.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Medication Packaging Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $484.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$484.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$277.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured) -

ARxIUM, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Kirby Lester, LLC

McKesson Canada

Medical Packaging Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

Parata Systems

Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

Proficient Rx

Swisslog Healthcare AG

Takazono Corporation

YUYAMA Co., Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 429 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Remains Stable

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

FDA Eases Rules Allowing Compounders to Repackage Propofol Drugs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment: A Prelude

An Introduction to Pharmacy Repackaging Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Blister Card/Compliance Packaging Leads Global Market

Developed Regions Represent Largest Regional Markets

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Repackaged Medications Ensure Growth in Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market

Rise in Medication Errors and Focus on Improving Patient Safety Drives Market Prospects

Need to Reduce Inventory Wastage and Save Costs to Boost Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market

Growing Importance of Repackagers in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Numerous Benefits of Automated Systems among Pharmacies Propels Demand for Repackaging Systems

Liquid Drugs Administration Risks Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth Importance of Unit Dose Packaging

Pharmacies Leverage Automated Medication Packaging Technology During Pandemic

New Guidelines on Drug Repackaging & Dispensing Bode Well for Pharmacy Repackaging Systems

FDA Focuses Efforts on Stringent Controls over API Repackaging Operations

FDA Issues New Guidance for Repackaging of Solid Oral Drugs into Unit Dose Containers

Unit Dose Compliance Packaging as a Means to Inhibit Opioid Abuse

Outsourcing of Repackaging Operations: Benefits for Healthcare Facilities with Constrained Resources

Outsourcing of Unit-Dose Repackaging Set to Incite Demand for Pharmacy Repackaging Systems

Key Cost-Saving Benefits of Outsourced Unit-Dose Repackaging

Commercially Available UD Products Prove Beneficial

Blister Card Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Newer Technologies and Advancements Enable Significant Improvements in Operational Efficiencies

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth the Importance of Reusing Old Medicines

Insights into Clinical, Commercial & EAP Packaging and Supply

Gaining Regulatory Insights into Semantics of Drug or Vial Repackaging

Policy on Drug Compounding & Repackaging Focuses on Quality Medications to Patients

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Propel Need for Drugs Repackaging Systems

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Drug Sales, Driving Need for Pharmacy Repackaging

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

