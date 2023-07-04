Global UAV Drones Strategic Business Report 2023: Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of UAV Drones

Dublin, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Drones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for UAV Drones estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Multirotor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$51.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed-Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
The UAV Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 15.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 258 Featured) -
- 3D Robotics, Inc.
- Aeroscout Gmbh
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- AiDrones Gmbh
- Delta Drone Group
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
- ING Robotic Aviation Inc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman
- Parrot Drone SAS
- PrecisionHawk, Inc.
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
- Xiaomi
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|680
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$33.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$102.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military & Commercial Applications, the UAV Drones Market Poised to Evade the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis
- UAV Drones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to UAV Drones
- The Historical Significance and the Current Day Developments
- Classification of UAV Drones
- UAV Design
- Key Applications Areas of UAV Drones
- Regulations
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World UAV Drones Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor, and Hybrid VTOL
- Analysis by Application
- World UAV Drones Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Commercial, Homeland Security, and Other Applications
- Growing Demand for Military UAV Drones
- Construction Industry: A major Commercial User of Drones
- Regional Analysis
- World UAV Drones Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World UAV Drones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Agriculture Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- IoT to Fuel Commercial Use of UAV Drones
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of UAV Drones
- Pricing Trend of Carbon Fiber (2012-2020) (In US$ per Kg)
- Drone Integration with Smartphones
- Companies Eye Unmanned Flying Taxis
- Drone-based Delivery to Augment Logistics & E-Commerce Operations
- Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones
- Rotary Blade UAVs Gain Traction
- UAV Drones Set to Make Gains in Photography
- Technology Advancements Critical for Market Growth
- Relevance in Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services
- Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Niche Application Areas
- Mapping with UAV Drones
- AI to Enhance Drone Technology
- Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones
- Rising Demand for Military UAVs
- Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020
- COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020
- Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)
- UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)
- Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments
- Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019
- Terrorism-Related Deaths by Country for the Years 2018 and 2019
- Large Scale Usage of Drones in Military Setup Pushes up Demand for Counter-Drone Technologies
- Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth
- UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well
- Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production
- World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050
- Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)
- Key Applications of Agricultural Drones
- Drone-as-a-Service & Drone Rentals: New Verticals
- Civil & Commercial Applications Widen the Prospects
- Global Drone Enabled Service Revenues by Application in Percentage: 2025P
- Opportunities in Industrial Applications
- Surging Demand in Food Services & Retail Sectors
- Yard Management Systems & Drones: The Compelling Power of Two
- World Dock and Yard Management Systems by Geographic Region (2021 & 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World
- Media & Entertainment: A Growing Vertical
- Role in Sports, Fitness & Recreational Verticals
- Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1k0pn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment