KSA Automotive Market Accelerates with ~100,000 Car Plates Issued in 2022, Propelled by Vision 2030 - What's on the Horizon for Saudi Arabia's Auto Industry?: Ken Research

1. Growth in Driving Licenses and Registered Cars across All Regions in Saudi Arabia with the Inclusion of Women Drivers

Makkah, Al-Riyadh & Eastern provinces accounts for the highest used & new vehicle sales in the Kingdom due to high population levels & influx of tourism all year around.

Increasing monthly income in regions such as Al- Baha, Jazan, Al- Jowf, Al- Qasim & more highlighting the potential for higher demand for automobiles in the future.

Since the restriction was lifted in 2018, more driving licenses have been issued to women.

Northern borders only receive seasonal tourists due to hill stations, leading to a small number of registered vehicles.

The Eastern province enjoys the benefit of ports & industrial growth, leading to the highest average household income & car plates issued.

2. How Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative are Boosting Vehicle Electrification

Even though internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles remain the dominant force in the Saudi Arabia (KSA) automotive market, there is still a significant opportunity for electric vehicle (EV) producers. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are actively investing in improving the efficiency of their vehicles and offering competitive range options. The focus of both OEMs and the KSA government is on electrification, with ambitious targets set to reduce carbon emissions by 20%-40% by 2030.

The increasing consumer awareness, shifting perception towards environmentally-friendly transportation, and growing environmental concerns will be the driving factors behind the growth of EVs in KSA.

3. Revolutionizing Customer Service: Innovative Solutions and Quick Service Models to Tackle High Downtime Challenges in the KSA Automotive Market

Best Practices for the Quick Service Center Operations

Technically Equipped Team:- To effectively manage these centers, a team that prioritizes extracting the most value in the least amount of time is essential. This requires providing technicians with intensive training and assignments to enhance their capacity to quickly comprehend different vehicles and perform diagnostics on them efficiently.

Strategic Competitive Advantage:- To address the issues of high prices, inconvenient locations, and slow service at agency quick centers, strategic placement of centers near major commercial areas in KSA like Dammam, Riyadh, Mecca, Hail, etc., and offering competitive prices (lower than competitors) is needed.

Building Brand value & Goodwill:- Quick service centers contribute to establishing a reputable and recognized brand by assisting main centers with light maintenance services, reducing downtime for major repairs. To provide a premium experience for customers, it is crucial to improve waiting times through comfortable lounges and other services, aiming for a maximum wait time of 1 hour instead of 30 minutes.

Market Taxonomy

KSA Automotive Market

KSA Automotive Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

SUV

Sedans

Pick-up Trucks

Full Size Vans

MPV

Sports

By SUVs Type

Small SUVs

Large SUVs

By Sedan Type

Large

Medium

Small

Mini

By Vehicle OEMs

Toyota

Hyundai

Changan

Nissan

KIA

MG

Mazda

Isuzu

Geely

Chevrolet

Others

By Region

Central

Eastern

Northern

Southern & Western

KSA Automotive Import Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Trucks

Buses & SPV Imports

Motorcycle

KSA Aftermarket Services Market Segmentation

By Entities

Branded Workshops

Agency Repair (Dealerships)

Un-Organized Workshops

KSA Automotive Market

