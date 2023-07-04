New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Food Market Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region, Sector, Country, Distribution Channel, Brands, Packaging, Case Studies, Innovations and Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471589/?utm_source=GNW

In 2022, the meat sector accounted for the largest share of 35% of overall food value sales, followed by dairy & soy food with 12.8% value share. Bakery & cereals sector is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth over 2022–27 in the Asia-Pacific food industry. The top five companies in the Asia-Pacific food industry accounted for a combined value share of 5.1% in 2022. The industry was led by Yili Group which held the highest value share of 1.3%, followed by China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited(COFCO) (1.1%), Wilmar International Ltd (1%), China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (0.9%), and Nestlé (0.8%). Private labels held a 14.6% value share in the Asia-Pacific food industry in 2022. In 2022, hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific food industry, ahead of food and drinks specialists.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific food industry, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by sectors.

High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various food products by sectors across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk–reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success Stories: This section features some of the most compelling food manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label penetration in the region.

Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall food industry between 2016–21.The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the food industry in 2021.



It also covers the market share of leading companies offering food products with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific food industry in 2022.It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers; “dollar stores” variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others.



Others includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, drug stores & pharmacies, vending machines, department stores, and others.

Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (2022) and growth analysis (during 2017–22) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of food.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific food industry.



Key Highlights

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies.There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.



This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the industry in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



Scope

- The report provides an overview of current food industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471589/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________