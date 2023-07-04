Tree Nuts Market to Surpass 110.12 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Increased Consumption Worldwide

Westford USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the market growth has been steadily increasing, leading to significant growth in the tree nuts market . Almonds and cashews hold a prominent position among the various tree nuts. Almonds have gained high popularity among consumers due to their numerous health benefits and wide availability. As a result, almonds have achieved a higher market penetration than other nuts.

Tree nuts encompass a diverse range of edible seeds found in the fruits of various trees. This category includes well-known varieties such as cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, chestnuts, filberts, hickory nuts, hazelnuts, pecans, walnuts, pistachios, and macadamia nuts. These nuts are not only delicious but also offer a plethora of nutritional benefits.

Prominent Players in Tree Nuts Market

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

Diamond Foods LLC

Mariani Nut Company

Select Harvests Limited

The Wonderful Company LLC

Oregon Hazelnut Industry

Los Angeles Nut House Inc.

Tropical Nut and Fruit Co. Inc.

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP S.L.

Feridies

It's Nuts

GNS Pakistan

H.B.S. Foods Limited

KERNenergie GmbH

Nutrexpa SA

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Whitworths Holdings Limited

Hazelnuts Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Availability of Hazelnuts to Consumers

The hazelnuts segment is expected to experience rapid growth with the highest CAGR in the tree nuts market. This growth can be attributed to several factors. One key factor is the increasing availability of hazelnuts to consumers through retail channels. Hazelnuts are widely accessible to customers, making them a convenient and easily accessible source of nutrition.

The market in North America holds a significant market share and is poised for favorable growth in the tree nuts market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including innovations in beverage flavors that incorporate tree nuts. The region's bakery and confectionery sector extensively utilizes tree nuts in various products and has also witnessed notable growth.

Peanuts are Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Popularity of Various Nut Products

The peanuts sector emerged as the leading segment in the global tree nuts market in 2022, holding the largest market share. This segment is projected to witness continued growth over the forecast period. One of the key drivers behind this growth is the increasing popularity of various nut products, including cashews, walnuts, and almonds among consumers worldwide.

Regional markets in Europe currently hold a prominent position in the tree nuts market, with a market share exceeding 30 per cent. The region is witnessing a notable shift in consumer preferences from conventional products to organic alternatives. This changing trend is driven by the increasing awareness of the benefits of organic items and the desire for healthier and more sustainable food choices.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the tree nuts market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Tree Nuts Market

In 2022, VKC Nuts, prominent farm-to-fork nuts and dried fruits company in India, introduced a new line of pasteurized nuts and dried fruits under its flagship brand, Nutraj. This line of products, known as "Bactopur," is the first and only of its kind in India. The introduction of pasteurized nuts and dried fruits aims to provide consumers with a safe and hygienic option while enjoying the nutritional benefits of these products.

Nestle, a leading global food and beverage company, recently launched a new range of nut-based products called "Yes!" The range includes nut bars and nut-based spreads, which are marketed as healthy snack options. These products are made with natural ingredients, catering to the increasing demand for nutritious and wholesome snacks.

Key Questions Answered in Tree Nuts Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

