The Asia Pacific egg white powder market size was valued at US$ 664.40 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 917.12 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470879/?utm_source=GNW





Asia Pacific has become a lucrative region and witnessed an increase in investments by manufacturers related to several industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements.The Asia Pacific egg white powder market is growing with an upward trend, and manufacturers are making significant investments in research & development, partnerships, technological development, and collaborations to launch innovative products to tap into emerging market opportunities.



Egg white powder has excellent foam stability, good gelling, whipping and water binding ability.Moreover, egg powders also serve as dairy-free protein alternatives, among health-conscious individuals and people having allergies to dairy proteins.



Key benefits including large egg production and rising egg processing capacity will drive the egg white powder demand in the region. Further, the increasing demand for protein ingredients within various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, animal feed and others are driving the Asia Pacific egg white powder market growth.



The Asia Pacific egg white powder market has been segmented based on type into high-whip and high-gel.The high-whip segment held the largest share in the Asia Pacific egg white powder market in 2021.



Increasing demand for an excellent whipping and foam stability of has urged food and beverage manufacturers to include dried egg white powders in biscuits, cakes frozen desserts and meringues.High-whipping ingredients offer an economical option for foaming in products including foam kisses, meringues, marshmallows and macaroons.



Moreover, increasing health consciousness and rising awareness about the health benefits of egg products are expected to drive the demand for high-whip egg white powders across the region.



Based on country, the Asia Pacific egg white powder market has been segmented into the Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific.In 2021, Japan held the largest revenue share of the Asia Pacific egg white powder market.



The rising awareness amongst consumers in Japan regarding the health benefits of protein rich food drives the growth of the egg white powder market in Japan.Consumers in Japan have the highest per capita expenditure on cosmetics, including skin care products.



The use of protein ingredients in manufacturing face packs, serums, and soaps bolsters the demand for pasteurized and spray dried powders in Japan. Besides, the use of protein enrichments in the pharmaceuticals and food processing industries favors the industry expansion in Japan.



Taiyo Kagaku Co Ltd, Netto Industria De Alimentos Ltda, OVODAN International AS, Ovostar Union NV, Foodchem International Corp, AgroEgg Pte Ltd, Egg Domain Pty Ltd, Parmovo Srl, Taj Agro International, and Venky’s (India) Ltd are some of the major players operating in the Asia Pacific egg white powder market.Players operating in the Asia Pacific egg white powder market are adopting different strategies, such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches, to stand out as strong competitors in the market.



Market players are highly focused towards the development of high quality and innovative product offerings to fulfil the customer’s requirements.



The size of overall Asia Pacific egg white powder market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Asia Pacific egg white powder market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470879/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________