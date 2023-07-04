Global Lined Valve Market Size To Worth USD 4.86 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 4.1%

New York, United States , July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lined Valve Market Size is to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2022 to USD 4.86 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.

A lined valve is an industrial valve that features a protective lining on its internal surfaces. This lining, typically made of materials like PTFE or PFA, safeguards the valve against corrosion and abrasion. Lined valves are widely used in industries dealing with corrosive or abrasive fluids, such as chemical processing and wastewater treatment. They offer exceptional resistance to chemical attack, high temperatures, and pressure while ensuring smooth flow. Available in different types like ball valves, butterfly valves, and plug valves, lined valves provide reliable and durable solutions for maintaining the integrity and longevity of fluid control systems in demanding environments.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for lined valve market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the lined valve market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the lined valve market.

Global Lined Valve Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Plug Valve, Globe Valve, Gate Valve, and Others), By Material (Polytetrafluoroethylene, Perfluoroalkoxy, Modified Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polychlorotrifluoroethylene, and Others), By Industry (Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The plug valve segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global lined valve market is segmented into ball valve, butterfly valve, plug valve, globe valve, gate valve, and others. The plug valve segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period in the lined valve market. The plug valves are widely recognized for their robust construction, compact design, and reliable sealing capabilities. They are suitable for a range of applications, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and wastewater treatment. The increasing demand for plug valves in industries requiring effective shut-off and flow control drives their adoption. Additionally, advancements in plug valve designs, such as enhanced sealing technology and improved materials, further enhance their performance and durability. Moreover, the growth in industrial infrastructure development and the need for efficient fluid control systems further contribute to the expanding market for plug valves.

The chemical segment held the largest market share of more than 33.5% in 2022.

Based on industry, the global lined valve market is segmented into chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, pulp & paper, and others. The chemical segment has emerged as the dominant force in the lined valve market, holding the largest market share. This can be attributed to several factors because the chemical industry relies heavily on lined valves to handle corrosive fluids and chemicals, ensuring safe and efficient operations. The increasing demand for specialty chemicals and the expansion of chemical manufacturing facilities worldwide have fueled the need for reliable fluid control systems, driving the adoption of lined valves. Additionally, stringent regulations and safety standards in the chemical industry emphasize the importance of leak-free operations, further boosting the demand for lined valves. The chemical segment's market dominance is a testament to the crucial role of lined valves in this industry.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 6.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth in the lined valve market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth due to this region's expanding industrial sector and increasing investments in infrastructure development drive the demand for lined valves. The rising adoption of advanced technologies and automation in industries such as chemicals, oil and gas, and water treatment fuels the need for efficient and reliable fluid control systems. Additionally, the region's growing focus on environmental sustainability and stringent regulations regarding emissions and waste management further boost the demand for lined valves. The presence of emerging economies, favorable government initiatives, and a large consumer base in Asia-Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the lined valve market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global lined valve market include Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Crane Co., Neles, KITZ Corporation, Entegris, Samson, Bray International, ChemValve-Schmid AG, and EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr. Broer GmbH and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global lined valve market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Lined Valve Market, By Type

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Plug Valve

Globe Valve

Gate Valve

Others

Lined Valve Market, By Material

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Perfluoroalkoxy

Modified Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene

Others

Lined Valve Market, By Industry

Chemical

Petrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Others

Lined Valve Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



