Decapping System Market to Reach $383.25Mn by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR with Automated Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Recently Published Report by The Insight Partners, “ Decapping System Market Share Report, Growth & Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Manual, Semi-Automated, and Automated), Application (Tubes and Vials), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry, CDMOs/CROs, and Others)”; the global market size is expected to reach $383.25 million by 2028, which was valued at $284.67 million in 2022; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028.





North America accounted for a major share of the global decapping system market in 2022. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for sampling facilities and rising demand for biopharmaceutical tubing that requires automated time-saving cappers and decappers. Moreover, due to the expansion of the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry in the region, the demand for decapping systems is growing. Market players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies for market development in the region. For instance, In November 2022, Rhinostics and LVL technologies collaborated to provide decapping solutions for automated collection device workflows. The company will resell LVL’s decapper instrument while LVL will be responsible for distributing Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Austria and Germany. Rhinostics stated that the combination of its sample collection device with LVL’s decapper technology will help labs automate the swab and small-volume blood collection processing workflow.





Accelerated Demand for Vaccine Egg Decapper in Process Industry Fuel the Global Decapping System Market Growth:

Large quantities of eggs are used in various manufacturing and processing industries, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. These eggs must often be decapped for vaccine production or capsule filling process. Many existing decapping methods and devices are being adopted by the processing industries such as pharmaceutical and biotech. The Embrex Vaccine Egg Decapper (VED) from Zoetis is a semi-automated device that removes the tops of embryonated chicken eggs intended for vaccine production. The egg decapper utilizes a proprietary cutting and cleaning system that helps facilitate a clean cut and deposits shells into a waste container assisting in minimizing shell debris. Such mobile devices are ideal for small production and laboratory research facilities. Further, the Embrex egg decapper is specialized in decapping 36 or 42 eggs simultaneously, with a throughput efficiency of 5,000 to 18,000 eggs per hour with a human-machine interface (HMI) and programmable logic controller (PLC) for full system control. Therefore, once the egg decapper process is performed the specimen is collected in the tubes for further processing. Such advanced decapping technology in the process industry for specimen collection tubes accelerates the demand for decapping eggs, enhancing overall market growth.





Global Decapping System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Hamilton Co, LVL technologies GmbH & Co KG, Micronic Holding BV, Sarstedt AG and Co KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Azenta Inc, Dominique Dutscher SAS, Cole-Parmer Instrument Co LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc, and AltemisLab Ltd are among the key companies operating in the decapping system market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2022 , Sarstedt AG and Co KG constructed a distribution center with integrated sterilization system. The building will be constructed according to the latest energy efficiency standards and include a high-performance photovoltaic system. Commissioning is planned for mid-2024. A modern electron sterilization system will be connected to the distribution center in a second phase of construction.





Global Decapping System Market: Segmentation Overview

By end user , is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotech industry, CDMOs/CROs, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotech industry segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the CDMOs/CROs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% in the market during the forecast period (2023–2028). Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)/Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are specialized companies that provide services to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. They offer expertise in the development, manufacturing, and testing of drug products. CDMOs often require decapping systems that can be tailored as per specific needs and processes. The customized decapping system used by the CDMOs/CMOs is designed to accommodate unique container types, closure sizes, and processing requirements specific to the drugs being developed or manufactured. The CDMOs/CROs typically invest in efficient and reliable decapping systems to enhance their capabilities in drug development, manufacturing, and quality control processes, ensuring high-quality standards for their clients.

Based on type , the global decapping system market is segmented into manual, semi-automated, and automated. In 2022, the automated segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2028). The major driving factors the growth of the automated segment is rising demand for higher sampling output in laboratories the automated decappers save time and efforts of the user. Over the years, better and more convenient devices and tools have been developed to productively unscrew and tighten tube caps.

Based on application , the global decapping system market is bifurcated into tubes and vial. The tube segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









