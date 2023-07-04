Global Colloidal Silica Market Size Will Surpass $1116 Million by 2030 at 5.4% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Colloidal Silica Market is valued at USD 742.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1116 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Colloidal Silica business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Colloidal Silica, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Colloidal Silica market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors that favorably affect the demand for Colloidal Silica is the increasing demand for Colloidal Silica in various end-use industries such as electronics, construction, and personal care. The unique properties of Colloidal Silica, such as its high surface area, stability, and uniform particle size, make it an ideal material for various applications, such as dental composites, coatings, adhesives, and catalysts.

Additionally, the growing demand for Colloidal Silica in the semiconductor industry for producing wafer polishing slurries and chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials will likely cause the adoption of Colloidal Silica in various applications, further driving market growth.

The Asia Pacific Colloidal Silica Market is expected to be the largest market due to its increasing demand from various end-use industries. The key driver of the market is the rising demand for Colloidal Silica in the electronic manufacturing industry for polishing silicon wafers. The mounting construction industry in the APAC region is also fueling the demand for Colloidal Silica as a binding agent in cement formulations. The increasing demand for coatings and adhesives in the aerospace and automotive industries is projected to boost the growth of Colloidal Silica.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Use in the Coatings and Catalysts Industry to Drive the Market:

Colloidal Silica is extensively used in the coatings and catalysts industry. The demand for high-performance coatings in various applications, including automotive, electronics, and construction, has fueled the market for Colloidal Silica. It is used as a binder in formulations such as coatings, paints, and inks, with its small particle size, high surface area, and spherical shape significantly improving the quality of the coating. Colloidal Silica is used as catalyst support in various reactions in the chemical and petrochemical industries. Its high stability, small particle size, and high surface area make it an ideal catalyst support. The Colloidal Silica market is expected to witness significant growth in the coatings and catalysts industry, driven by increasing demand for high-performance products.

Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry to Impact the Market

Colloidal Silica is a versatile material with extensive applications in the electronics industry. The demand for Colloidal Silica has increased substantially in recent years due to its unique properties and benefits. Globally, the electronics industry has been overgrowing, leading to a rise in demand for Colloidal Silica. This high demand is attributed to the material’s excellent features, such as high stability, low impurity levels, and high surface area, making it perfect for use in various electronics industry applications like polishing agents, soldering, and circuit board manufacturing. The electronics industry is expected to further fuel the demand for Colloidal Silica in the coming years as technology advances.

Rising Use in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry to Boost the Market

The global Colloidal Silica market has experienced significant growth due to its rising usage in the personal care and cosmetics industry. Colloidal Silica is used in personal care and cosmetics products such as skin care lotions, hair care products, toothpaste, and deodorants. Its application in cosmetic products is due to its excellent skin conditioning properties, good suspending ability, and superior abrasive properties. Moreover, Colloidal Silica provides high viscosity and stability to personal care products, enhancing their quality and efficiency. The increasing demand for premium quality cosmetic products among consumers is expected to further drive the growth of the Colloidal Silica market in the coming years.

Top Players in the Global Colloidal Silica Market

Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

ADEKA Corporation (Japan)

Allied High Tech Products Inc. (U.S.)

Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

Ecolab (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

W. R. Grace & Co. Conn (U.S.)

NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

REMET Ecolab Inc. (U.S.)

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (Germany)

Guangdong Well-Silicasol Co. Ltd. (China)

Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co. Ltd. (China)

Sterling Chemicals (U.S.)

Makall Group (China)



Top Trends in Global Colloidal Silica Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Colloidal Silica industry is the growing demand for eco-friendly products. Colloidal Silica is an eco-friendly product with low toxicity and minimal environmental impact. The increasing demand for sustainable products is expected to boost the growth of the Colloidal Silica market.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Colloidal Silica industry is the rising investments in research and development. Players in the Colloidal Silica market are investing in research & development activities to develop novel and innovative products. These investments are expected to create advanced Colloidal Silica products that meet end-users' specific demands.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, the Alkaline Colloidal Silica category controls most of the Colloidal Silica market's growth. Alkaline Colloidal Silica is widely used in various applications such as paper and pulp, paints and coatings, catalysts, and ceramics. The increasing demand for alkaline Colloidal Silica in the Asia Pacific and North American regions, coupled with rising investments in research and development activities, propels the segment growth in the global Colloidal Silica market.

Based on the Application, the Construction segment is expected to grow substantially in the global Colloidal Silica market in the forecast period. Colloidal Silica is widely used in construction due to its unique properties like high surface area, reactivity, and stability. It is used as a binder, cement additive, and fine aggregate for high-performance concrete. The growing demand for sustainable construction materials and the increasing trend of using Colloidal Silica in construction applications drive market growth.

Top Market Players Generates Majority Revenue of Global Colloidal Silica Market

The Colloidal Silica market is highly competitive, with several global and regional players. The key players operating in the market are Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, W.R. Grace & Co., Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Nouryon, Nalco Water (an Ecolab Company), Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Qingdao Eldorados International Trade CO. Ltd., Merck KGaA, ADEKA Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sterling Chemicals, and Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co. Ltd. These companies are focusing on product innovation, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to enhance their market position. They are also expanding their business through acquisitions, mergers, and agreements to improve their distribution networks and gain a larger market share. Moreover, the market is also witnessing the emergence of several new players offering cost-effective and customized solutions to meet the specific requirements of their customers. These new players are expected to intensify the competition in the market, thus supporting the market's growth in the coming years.

Coatings & Paints Category in Colloidal Silica Market to Generate Most of the Revenue

The coatings and paints segment is a major application area for Colloidal Silica, which is widely used as a binder, an abrasive, and a matting agent. Colloidal Silica-based coatings and paints are highly valued for their superior properties, including high transparency, excellent adhesion, mechanical strength, and corrosion resistance. Colloidal Silica-based coatings and paints are widely used in various industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics. The automotive industry uses Colloidal Silica-based coatings and paints for vehicle exteriors and interiors, including bodywork, wheels, and trims. These materials are used in the construction industry for protective coatings, concrete repairs, and industrial floorings. The electronics industry uses Colloidal Silica-based coatings and paints for semiconductors, flat panel displays, and printed circuit boards.

Colloidal Silica-based coatings and paints can be used as thin films, which provide an excellent aesthetic look, and as thick coatings that offer superior protection against corrosion and weathering. Depending on the desired thickness and the substrate's requirements, these materials are typically applied via spray, brush, or roller applications. Colloidal Silica-based coatings and paints have gained widespread acceptance in the industry due to their superior performance, safety, and ease of handling. They produce high-quality coatings with enhanced durability, scratch resistance, chemical resistance, and anti-fouling properties. One of the most major applications is as a binder in coatings, especially in waterborne coatings, where it provides excellent adhesion, film formation, and stability.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Colloidal Silica Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Colloidal Silica Market Segmentation

By Type

Alkaline Colloidal Silica

Acidic Colloidal Silica

Modified Colloidal Silica

Ordinary Colloidal Silica

By Application

Construction

Coatings & Paints

Catalysts

Adhesives & Sealants

Polishing

Electronics

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Personal Care

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 742.6 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1116 Million CAGR 5.4% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Akzo Nobel N.V, Merck KGaA, ADEKA Corporation, Allied High Tech Products Inc., Nissan Chemical Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Cabot Corporation, Ecolab, Evonik Industries AG, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., W. R. Grace & Co. Conn, NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., REMET Ecolab Inc., Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, Guangdong Well-Silicasol Co. Ltd., Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co. Ltd., Sterling Chemicals, Makall Group Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/colloidal-silica-market-1910/customization-request

