The US Fundus Camera market was valued at US$ 106.72 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 142.07 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028

The fundus camera is an instrument used for fundus photography.Fundus photography captures images of the retina, optic nerve head, macula, retinal blood vessels, choroid, and vitreous.



Fundus photography impacts the detection and screening of various causes of treatable and preventable blindness, notably diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinopathy of prematurity. A fundus or retinal camera is a specialized low-power microscope with an attached camera designed to photograph the eye’s interior surface, including the retina, retinal vasculature, optic disc, macula, and posterior pole.



AI Integration with Fundoscopy is the Trend for the Fundus Camera Market



An AI-based diagnosis system that uses color fundus photographs has exhibited optimal sensitivity and specificity for diabetic retinopathy screening.In China, the Artificial Intelligent Ophthalmology Group under the Intelligent Medicine Special Committee of the China Medicine Education Association has drafted and adopted guidelines for “Artificial Intelligent Diabetic Retinopathy Screening System Based on Fundus Photography” to support the incorporation of a unified standard for AI-assisted DR screening, promote the use of AI diagnostic systems in clinical practices, and improve the levels of diabetic retinopathy diagnosis and treatment.



The group has also defined specifications and recommendations for AI-assisted diabetic retinopathy screening platforms based on fundus photographs by considering system hardware parameters, equipment configuration, data collection and standards, database establishment, AI algorithm requirements, content and format of an AI screening report, and AI screening follow-up plan.



Thus, with ongoing efforts to explore the capabilities of AI-assisted diabetic retinopathy diagnosis based on fundus images, the integration of AI with fundoscopy is likely to emerge as a significant trend in the US fundus camera market in the future.



Segmental Analysis



Type-Based Insights



Based on type, the market is segmented into mydriatic fundus camera, non-mydriatic fundus camera, hybrid fundus camera, and ROP fundus camera.The mydriatic fundus camera segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Technical advancement and continuous innovation in the fundoscopic examination have accelerated the demand for non-mydriatic fundus photography.



Portability-Based Insights



Based on portability offering, the fundus camera market is bifurcated into tabletop and handheld. The tabletop segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to the advantages of these cameras, as they offer more patient-friendly photography of the fundus by eliminating the use of bright lights and dilating drops.



Application Type-Based Insights



Based on application, the fundus camera market is divided into diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, retinal vascular disorders, and others.The diabetic retinopathy segment held the largest market share in 2022.



However, age-related macular degeneration segment is anticipated to register the higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Diabetic retinopathy is one of the three major microvascular complications associated with diabetes mellitus.



Reports reveal that 90% of blindness is associated with diabetic retinopathy, and major success will be achieved through proper screening guidelines through the utility of a fundus camera.



End User-Based Insights



Based on end user, the endoscopy procedure market is segregated as hospitals, ophthalmology centers, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022.



The hospitals segment is anticipated to register the higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the launch of several innovative products for maximum hospital utilization. The ophthalmology centers are predicted to be the fastest-growing due to increased acceptance by optometrists for primary eye care and the attendance of well-equipped ophthalmic centers in developing countries.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the US Fundus Camera market are the American Acedamy of Ophthalmology and National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, among others.

