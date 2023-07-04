UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for June 2023

English Lithuanian

At the end of June 2023, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” including success fee-accrual increased to EUR 108,841,397 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of March 2023, which amounted to EUR 107,257,120. The share price including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 1.8556 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of March 2023, amounted to EUR 1.8690. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual decreased to 10.85% compared to the previously announced IRR of March 2023, which amounted to 13.23%.

At the end of June 2023, the NAV excluding success fee accrual increased to EUR 110,033,729 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of March 2023, which amounted to EUR 109,111,253. The share price excluding the success fee accrual decreased to EUR 1.8759 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of March 2023, which amounted to EUR 1.9013. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual decreased to 11.55% compared to the previously announced IRR of March 2023, which amounted to 14.51%.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds



