UPDATE -- Flash News: OKX Debuts Snowball, a New Structured Product Offering High Liquidity and Risk Mitigation

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 4, 2023.



OKX Debuts Snowball, a New Structured Product Offering High Liquidity and Risk Mitigation

OKX is proud to announce the launch of Snowball, its latest structured product that gives users the opportunity to realize returns while mitigating risk via a knock-in feature which provides a safety buffer if the market moves in the opposite direction.

OKX Snowball is a non-principal protected structured product that may be attractive for professional and semi-professional investors who want to potentially maximize their earnings on a position while guarding against market movements. With Snowball, users will get the opportunity to receive returns if they express their market view correctly.

OKX's structured products are innovative financial instruments that offer the potential for users to earn interest from the derivatives market. Users can choose products based on current market trends and their risk appetite. OKX also recently introduced two new additions to its Dual Investment product: SOL and APT.

