Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 4 July 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2023

Effective from 1 July 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009543811, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 3.7615% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

