The Europe AV Cable market size is projected to grow from US$ 8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.0 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030

HDMI, coaxial cables, and fiber optic cables are commonly used to transmit audio/video (AV) signals because AV cables allow faster and more efficient data transfer between input and output terminals.



AV cables are used for gaming due to their greater bandwidth and data transfer rate.The increasing demand for video game systems and gaming consoles is driving AV cable market growth.



In the video game industry, AV cable transmits HD graphics and visual representation from gaming consoles to television sets.The AV cable is used to run a game at 1080p resolution.



According to data presented by MejoresApuestas.com, the total number of gamers in Europe was 329.5 million in 2021. The number of gamers in Europe is expected to grow and hit over 367.4 million by 2025. Such growth in the gaming industry is propelling the growth of AV cables market.



According to the FTTH Council Europe report, some households in the UK, Germany, and Italy are unable to access fiber optic technology. In Germany, there are 32.5 million houses that have not used fiber optic technology, and 21 million and 10 million households in the UK and Italy are still unable to utilize the technology. Thus, this growing demand for fiber optic cables is creating a huge opportunity for optic fiber manufacturers in Europe. This, in turn is supplementing the growth of AV cable market. The 5G technology helps businesses become more efficient and allow access to information faster than 4G. The European Commission has also set a target of achieving 5G connectivity across all populated locations by 2030. Further, according to the European Union, in 2021, more than 70% of European households had access to high-speed internet coverage, which increased by 16% from 2013. Thus, the increasing demand for 5G connectivity is expected to boost the adoption of fiber optic cables in Europe in the coming years. Therefore, fueling the growth of AV cable market.



Various application industries are experiencing technological advancements in AV cables due to changing government standards and constant innovations.Recently, coaxial cable is one of the best-known and most prominent guided media that support the deployment of data networks.



As it is widely used in home settings, AV cable has become vital for television reception development and infrastructure deployment in the last decades.Manufacturers are currently emphasizing several lines of research that seek to improve the efficient use of the coaxial resource.



For instance, in March 2022, Times Microwave Systems, a US-based company with a distribution hub in the Netherlands, launched a new continuous flex coaxial cable—XtendedFlex 178—for the deployment of robotics and industrial automation technologies in large distribution centers.Such technological developments are anticipated to fuel the AV cable market growth in Europe during the forecast period.



Further, the European Commission recognized the importance of the 5G network and established a public-private partnership to research and develop 5G technology. As an outcome, the European Commission declared public funding of over USD 861 million to support 5G deployment across Europe region through the Horizon 2020 Program. Such initiatives are anticipated to boost the technological advancement in the AV cable market during the forecast period.



The Europe AV Cable market is segmented into type and industry vertical.Based on Type, the AV Cable market is categorized into SDI Coaxial Cables and (BNC) Connectors, Fiber Optical Cables and Connectors, HDMI and IP Cables, Patchbays, and Audio Cable.



Based on Industry Vertical, the AV Cable market has been segmented into sports and live events, museum and attractions, retail, healthcare, hospitality, education, broadcast, and others. Geographically, the Europe AV Cable market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe.



Amphenol Corporation, Prysmian Group, And Belden Inc. are among the key market players operating in the Europe AV Cable market that are profiled in this market study.



The overall Europe AV Cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe AV Cable market.



The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights.



This process includes industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Europe AV Cable market.

