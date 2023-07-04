The Middle East staffing & recruitment market is projected to grow from US$ 50.5 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 86.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Staffing & Recruitment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Staffing Type, Recruitment Channel, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470833/?utm_source=GNW

The expansion of oil production activities in Middle Eastern countries is propelling the need for qualified professionals.



According to Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil production by over 1 million barrels per day by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. The expansion in oil production will create new job opportunities in the oil & gas segment and boost the adoption of staffing and recruitment solutions across organizations, thereby contributing to the Middle East staffing & recruitment market growth.



BFSI has evolved into a highly competitive industry that needs to constantly adapt to the changing market and cater to clients more effectively.The BFSI industry is witnessing higher demand for better systems and software to handle the workload and rising demand for competent or proficient individuals to manage these systems.



Thus, the BFSI industry in the Middle East is opting for staffing and recruitment solutions to fulfil such needs.The banking sector in the UAE has started hiring new employees on a large scale.



According to the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE), the number of banking staff increased by 738 employees at the end of December 2021 compared to Q3 2021.According to the Ministry of Labour’s Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) recruitment statistics, 7,127 positions were created in 2022 for Qatar nationals in government and commercial sectors.



Qatar National Bank, QatarEnergy, Qatar Foundation, Qatar Airways, and Ooredoo are among the mass recruiting organizations. Such factors propel the the Middle East staffing & recruitment market size in the BFSI sector.



The healthcare sector is witnessing continuous growth due to increasing health awareness, affordable and accessible healthcare facilities, aging population, growing health concerns, and changing attitudes toward preventive healthcare.Healthcare is among the sectors that require employees in huge volume.



Staffing and recruitment solutions play an essential role in the healthcare industry by providing qualified staff and ensuring the facility has the right personnel for the job.The pharmaceutical market in the UAE is creating new job opportunities, which boosts the adoption of recruitment and staffing solutions across the country.



According to Abu Dhabi Holding Company, the UAE pharmaceutical market is expected to grow by 27% from 2021 to 2025.The UAE is striving to become a regional pharmaceutical hub.



According to a recruitment consultancy, there is a high demand for nurses, laboratory technicians, and doctors/physicians in the UAE healthcare sector. Such an increase in jobs in the healthcare sector is boosting the adoption of recruitment and staffing solutions across the region, which is anticipated to catalyze the Middle East staffing & recruitment market growth during the forecast period.



The Middle East staffing & recruitment market is segmented into staffing type, recruitment channel, and end user.Based on staffing type, the Middle East staffing & recruitment market is bifurcated into permanent and temporary.



By recruitment channel, the Middle East staffing & recruitment market is divided into online, offline, and hybrid.In terms of end user, the Middle East staffing & recruitment market is categorized into oil & gas, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and others.



Geographically, the Middle East staffing & recruitment market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the Rest of Middle East.



Adecco Group AG, ALLIANCE RECRUITMENT AGENCY, BAC Middle East, Brunel, Hays plc, Korn Ferry, Medacs Healthcare Limited, Morgan Philips Group SA, NES Fircrof, and Randstad N.V. are among the key market players operating in the Middle East staffing & recruitment market that are profiled in this market study.



The overall Middle East staffing & recruitment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Middle East staffing & recruitment market.



The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights.



This process includes industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle East staffing & recruitment market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470833/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________