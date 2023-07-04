The MENAT butterfly needles market size is projected to reach US$ US$ 12.07 million by 2028 from US$ 7.44 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022–2028

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENAT Butterfly Needles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382142/?utm_source=GNW





The market growth is attributed to various factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and rising incidence of blood disorders in the region.Moreover, increase in product launches and geographical expansion of market players in the region are expected to drive the market.



The surge in cancer research and treatment is likely to generate ample opportunities for MENAT butterfly needles market.



Increasing Cancer Research in MENAT Region



An intravenous (IV) needle is used to administer chemotherapy for cancer treatment.The medicine is administered directly into the bloodstream through a butterfly needle, which is inserted into a vein in the upper arm or hand.



According to a research article published in the Journal of the Egyptian Public Health Association in 2022, cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Arab countries, and its incidence is on the rise.The cancer incidence rate in Middle East and North Africa is increasing, like the rest of the world, which has led to a lot of research activities in the region.



According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in 2021, oncology clinical trials were on the rise in MENA.Yet, the region remained under-represented in the global clinical trial market, despite its promising potential.



For instance, MENA has been conducting more oncology clinical trials (phases 1–4) than ever before, from 47 trials in 2015 to 53 trials in 2020. A multi-level approach is required to advance clinical research in the region, involving collaboration between the pharma industry, regulators, government, and healthcare professionals. Thus, increasing number of cancer cases and rising cancer-related research activities in the region are expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.



Based on application, the MENAT butterfly needles market is segmented into blood collection, blood transfusion, venipuncture, IV rehydration, and delivery of medications.The blood collection segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the IV rehydration segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% in the market during the forecast period. Butterfly needles or winged infusion sets are uniquely designed devices used for blood collection. When the butterfly needle is inserted into a vein, a small amount of blood will enter the first section of the tube. A butterfly needle may be used by phlebotomists when collecting numerous tubes since this method makes changing tubes easier. Butterfly needles are less likely to cause blood breakdown than IV catheters, which is driving their demand for blood collection. They may also offer more advantages to patients with bleeding disorders such as hemophilia or von Willebrand’s disease. According to an article published by Arab News, in December 2021, more than 10 blood donations have been donated per 1,000 population each year (more than 1%) in GCC countries. Dubai Blood Donation Centre received more than 53,000 units in 2019, which represents approximately half of all blood collected in the UAE. Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Holdings have partnered to conduct several initiatives throughout the year. Moreover, Terumo Corporation offers Surshield Safety Winged Blood Collection Sets which readily conform to the body with the help of soft, flexible interlocking wings. With a slight angle between the needle and the wings, there is less risk of vessel damage or occlusion, and the coil-resistant tubing reduces recoil.



Based on end user, the MENAT butterfly needles market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, blood banks, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the MENAT butterfly needles market are the Ministry of Investment (Saudi Arabia), africahealthexhibition, and macrotrends, among others.





