US Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Strategies, 2023

The United States healthcare industry generates vast amounts of data, offering immense opportunities for exchange and monetization.



However, the fragmented nature of the industry and the sensitive nature of healthcare data create unique challenges.



This report analyzes the US healthcare data exchange and monetization landscape, focusing on key competitors and their capabilities, strategies, and technology.



A Frost perspective on competitor strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities is analyzed.



The list of companies is not exhaustive, and they are featured due to the best practices in their data exchange and monetization strategies.



To cover industry healthcare organizations with diverse backgrounds, competitors have different value propositions and strategies around data exchange and monetization.



These include HIE solutions, research-driven objectives, non-profit business models, direct messaging solutions, first-party data exchange services, and EHR companies.



Key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and regulatory highlights are analyzed for stakeholders, such as payers, providers, health IT, and life sciences IT.



The report concludes with strategic recommendations and growth opportunities for companies looking to capitalize on this dynamic and evolving market.

