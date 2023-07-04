Hennessey Celebrates 'Sweet 16' Venom F5 Hypercar Delivery

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Hennessey delivers its 16 th Venom F5 hypercar, in distinctive 'Heritage Edition' livery, to a VIP client in Houston, Texas

Inspired by the 1998 Dodge SRT Viper GTS-R, the bespoke Venom F5 Roadster features a Magna White exterior matched with Sapphire Blue stripes and brushed high gloss silver wheels

In a rarefied segment infringed by hybrid and electric entrants, Hennessey continues to offer the explosive excitement of a combustion 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged 'Fury' V8



SEALY, Texas, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the world-renowned Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is celebrating a 'Sweet 16' milestone with its 16th Venom F5 delivery to a VIP client in Houston, Texas.

Rafael 'Rafa' Martinez, founder and principal of Rafa Racing, took delivery of the most recent Venom F5 to leave Hennessey's Texas facility in June. Rafa is an avid supercar collector and a true enthusiast. The Venom F5 will be housed in a garage blessed by some of the world's most impressive hypercars, including a Ferrari SF90, McLaren P1 and Senna, Ford GT, and others.

The bespoke open roof variant – a Venom F5 Roadster 'Heritage Edition' – was inspired by the 1998 Dodge SRT Viper GTS-R Championship Edition. The livery features a Magna White exterior matched with Sapphire Blue stripes and brushed high-gloss silver wheels. This isn't Rafa's first 'Heritage Edition' Venom F5. Last year, the enthusiast took delivery of a similar build inspired by the 1996 Dodge SRT Viper GTS.

John Hennessey is a founding member of the Viper Club of America, and the Dodge SRT Viper holds a special place in Hennessey's history. In 1997, Hennessey Performance was the first company to modify a V10 Viper — the Venom 650R — to exceed 200 mph. With a top speed of 215 mph, the yellow Viper earned the cover of Motor Trend in June 1999 and put the company that would become Hennessey Performance on the map.

In a rarefied segment, infringed by hybrid and all-electric entrants, Hennessey continues to offer the explosive excitement of a combustion 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged 'Fury' V8 engine rated at an astonishing 1,817 horsepower. Mid-mounted in a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and boasting a curb weight of just over 3,000 pounds, the Venom F5 Roadster promises to exceed 300 mph and deliver the world's most visceral and engaging driving experience.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "I'm incredibly proud of our entire team's skill, commitment, and passion. Manufacturing a bespoke hypercar is a monumental challenge that requires meticulous planning, world-class expertise, and determination to be the best. And despite the challenges, it all comes together in the finished product, and I couldn't be more pleased with each of the 16 Venom F5 variants we have delivered already. It goes without saying that Rafa's two Heritage Editions, inspired by Dodge Viper models that were instrumental to the company's success, hold a special place in my heart."

Hennessey introduced the Venom F5 Coupe in December 2020 and all 24 units quickly sold out following its Car Week appearance in 2021. The open-roof Venom F5 Roadster, and track-focused Venom F5 Revolution Coupe, are currently offered for sale through a specialized retailer network extending across North America and Europe.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016). In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023 respectively, each boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

