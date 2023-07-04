New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315408/?utm_source=GNW

The North American data center colocation market is dynamic, rapidly growing, and provides enterprises with cost-effective and reliable solutions for their IT infrastructure needs.



With the rise of enterprise digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and implementation of immersive technology, the data center has become a critical infrastructure for enterprises of all sizes and industries.



The market sees intense competition among leading service providers, including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, and QTS, and emerging participants, such as CoreSite, Flexential, Cyxtera, Iron Mountain, Switch, and TierPoint.



In addition, the market is driven by several factors, including increasing hyperscale demand, especially from public cloud providers, OTT content and media service, and gaming companies, continued digitization and advanced technology implementation, such as 5G, AI, and IoT, emerging new use cases, and increasing investment from private equity firms.



North America is home to some of the world’s largest data center colocation providers, and it is expected to remain a key market for the industry in the years to come.



In addition to established locations, such as Northern Virginia, Dallas, and Silicon Valley, emerging locations of Portland, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Columbus are gaining traction among service providers.This report considers the present scenario of the North American data center market and its dynamics for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. It offers a detailed overview of key trends, growth opportunities, drivers and restraints, revenue forecast, key market highlights, and competitive analysis.

