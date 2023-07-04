Extended Reality (XR) Market Revenues to Reach USD 472.39 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Extended Reality (XR) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 105.58 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 34.93% during the forecast period.



Extended reality (XR) is an umbrella word for immersive technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality, along with other future realities that these technologies are expected to bring. An intensified demand for better visual information drives the market. Improvements in smart devices and miniaturization trends are expected to boost the XR industry further.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 105.58 billion Market Size (2028) USD 472.39 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 34.93% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Europe Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing popularity of live virtual entertainment. Miniaturization trend and improvements in smart devices.

































Who are the Top Companies in the Extended Reality (XR) Market?

The global extended reality market is highly fragmented. Companies rely on partnerships, innovations, investments, and mergers and acquisitions to augment their product offerings and obtain sustainable competitive advantage.

The significant players holding the global XR market size are:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Accenture PLC

SoftServe Inc.

SphereGen Technologies LLC

Northern Digital Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Softweb Solutions Inc. (Avnet Inc.)

Tata Elxsi Limited

Varjo Technologies Oy

Talespin Reality Labs Inc.

Key Highlights from the Extended Reality (XR) Market Report :

Media and Entertainment End-user Segment Holds a Significant Market Share

Media companies have examined XR technology as a new frontier for storytelling and a possible advertising outlet. They have partnered with companies developing virtual reality (VR) headsets and software developers broadcasting VR events, attempting to determine how to build the best VR content. Furthermore, some firms are also beginning to invest in VR companies.

Factors such as the availability of capable hardware at an affordable price, 5G implementations and adoption, and technology maturity aid the demand for extended reality in media and entertainment. The development of time-critical communications over 5G networks has made it possible to offload sections of the XR processing and functionality to the edge cloud, consequently enhancing user experience with lightweight and cost-efficient head-mounted displays (HMDs).

North America Owns Significant Market Share

The United States has been the most crucial market for highly innovative augmented reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). Owing to high technology exposure, most companies advancing this technology are based in the United States.

Telecom companies based in the region are constantly making efforts to attract customers to use their 5G networks. Regional vendors are investing and innovating software and platforms for the development of AR applications by leveraging the upcoming 5G technology.

What are the Latest Developments in the Extended Reality (XR) Market ?

In November 2022, Varjo launched a ready-to-use enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for Unreal Engine and Unity projects. It enables real-time VR/XR cloud streaming capabilities to the supported devices anywhere, at any time.

In October 2022, Talespin announced new funding from the WestRiverGroup. The contract includes Talespin's strategic acquisition of the 'Pioneer Adaptive Learning Platform' and the inclusion of new employees and advisors from Singularity.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Extended Reality (XR) Market Based on Solution, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Solution (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Consumer Engagement Business Engagement





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Virtual Reality (VR) Augmented Reality (AR) Mixed Reality (MR)





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Education Retail Industrial and Manufacturing Healthcare Media and Entertainment Other End-user Industries





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



