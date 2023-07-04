Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Revenues to Reach USD 12.82 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 9.95 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

The semiconductor manufacturing process involves 400 to 600 steps and takes one to two months to complete. Semiconductor manufacturers need additional metrology support at times to avoid wastage of time and resources, as the demand for semiconductors is increasing day by day. This is where semiconductor metrology and inspection play a crucial role in this process.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.95 billion Market Size (2028) USD 12.82 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). New manufacturing techniques and device architectures in production. Increasing demand for electronic products.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market?

There are several regional and international players in the global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market, making it highly competitive in nature. Every player is investing heavily in innovation and is coming up with novel product offerings.

The significant players in the global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market in 2023 are:

KLA Corporation

Applied Materials Inc.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hitachi Hi-Technologies Corporation (Hitachi Limited)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd

ASML Holding NV

Lasertec Corporation

JEOL Ltd

Nikon Metrology NV

Camtek Limited



Key Highlights from the Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Report :

Consumer Electronics Pushing the Demand for Semiconductor Wafers

As the world is adopting more and more connected smart devices, semiconductor metrology technology is witnessing innovation to enable large-scale production of semiconductors with low error rates.

The smartphone market, for example, is extremely competitive and requires a lot of semiconductors. The widespread adoption of 5G technology globally is expected to boost the demand for semiconductors further, making metrology for the next generation of semiconductor devices even more important.



Semiconductor Race in Asia-Pacific

In terms of consumption and manufacture of semiconductors, Asia-Pacific holds tremendous possibilities and prominence in the global space.

China accounts for the most significant share of the semiconductor industry in the region. However, trade disturbance between the United States and China is a matter of concern. Despite this challenge, domestic semiconductor companies are investing more to increase their capacity, indicating a positive time ahead.



What are the Latest Developments in the Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market?

In December 2022, KLA Corporation launched the new Axion T2000 X-ray metrology system for advanced memory chip manufacturers. It offers unprecedented resolution, accuracy, precision, and speed.

In June 2022, Onto Innovation Inc. shipped the Dragonfly G3 system with the new EB40 module that has advanced capabilities to address yield loss to a top-three semiconductor manufacturer.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Based on Type and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Lithography Metrology Overlay Dimension Equipment Mask Inspection and Metrology Wafer Inspection Thin Film Metrology Other Process Control Systems

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World





