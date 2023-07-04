Critical Power And Cooling Market Set to Soar Past USD 54.66 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Critical Power And Cooling market , increasing adoption of modular and scalable power and cooling solutions, growing focus on energy efficiency and green initiatives, rising demand for advanced monitoring and management systems,integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in power and cooling systems, emergence of edge computing and distributed IT infrastructure, shift towards liquid cooling and immersive cooling technologies, increasing use of renewable energy sources for power generation, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Critical power and cooling are the systems that provide reliable and uninterrupted power and cooling to critical infrastructure, such as data centers, hospitals, and manufacturing plants. These systems are essential to ensure the continued operation of these critical facilities, even in the event of a power outage or other disruption.

Prominent Players in Critical Power And Cooling Market

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Emerson

ABB

Rittal

Johnson Controls

Vertiv

Advantage Power

Power Protection Systems

GE

Power Systems

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Daikin

Trane

York

Carrier

Blue Box

Air Squared

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems dominated the global online market as they ensured uninterrupted power supply during power outages or fluctuations. They provide temporary power backup and prevent data loss or system downtime. The increasing dependence on reliable and continuous power supply in various sectors, such as data centers, healthcare, and manufacturing, is expected to drive the demand for UPS systems.

Data Centre is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the data center is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for cloud computing. In addition, with the increasing demand for cloud computing, big data, and digital services, data centers require reliable and efficient power and cooling solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations. The rapid growth of data centers, both in terms of size and number, fuels the demand for critical power and cooling systems.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region is home to a large number of data centers, technology companies, and IT-intensive industries. Additionally, North America has a mature and well-established infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, and a strong emphasis on data security and business continuity. The presence of major players and the continuous demand for reliable power and cooling solutions in sectors such as IT, telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing contribute to the dominance of this region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Critical Power And Cooling market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Critical Power And Cooling.

Key Developments in Critical Power And Cooling Market

In March 2023, L3Harris Technologies acquired BlueBird Aero Systems, a company that develops small UAS for military and commercial applications.

In April 2023, Textron Systems acquired AAI Corporation, a company that develops unmanned aircraft systems for military and commercial applications.

Key Questions Answered in Critical Power And Cooling Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

