Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.82 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.11 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is one of the major online retailing markets in the Middle East. Thus, the country has become an attractive destination for domestic and international shipments. Major companies are making their strides in the country with strategic investments to establish a regional logistics network, opening new distribution centers, smart warehouses, etc.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.11 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.82 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.31% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of e-commerce and technological advancement. Increasing cross-border shipments.



Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market?

The Saudi CEP market is relatively consolidated, with the top five domestic and international players dominating the market. Eying the growth of the e-commerce sector, digitally enabled logistics startups are rising in the country. Companies are striving to improve their digital capabilities.

These are the top CEP companies in the Saudi CEP market in 2023:

SMSA Express

Aramex

Deutsche Post DHL group

Saudi Post Corporation

Naqel Express

Zajil Express

Alma Express

FedEx/SAB Express

Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics

United Parcel Service Inc.

Esnad Express

Noon Logistics



Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Report :

Growth in the E-commerce Sector

The e-commerce logistics sector in Saudi Arabia is at a nascent stage. The e-commerce segment accounts for the majority of the B2C CEP market.

The top three online retailers in Saudi Arabia collectively generate 5% of the country's online sales.



Growth in International Trade

Saudi Arabia's economy ranked 20 globally in terms of GDP in 2020. In 2021, Saudi Arabia experienced a 43% increase in air traffic and a 7% increase in marine traffic.

Imports from China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Germany, and India (Saudi Arabia's top five importers) are growing each year, creating opportunities for the CEP market.



What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market?

In June 2022, Geidea, a leading Saudi Fintech firm, teamed up with delivery-as-a-service startup BARQ to enable point-of-delivery digital payments for BARQ clients via the Geidea-enabled BARQ App.

In March 2022, BATIC Investments & Logistics Company (BATIC) declared that it is considering buying the entire Afkar Logistics Company stock. The acquisition increased the company's local investment volume.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Based on Business, Destination, and End-user Industries.

By Business (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Customer (B2C)





By Destination (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Domestic International





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Services (includes BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), etc.) Wholesale and Retail Trade (including e-commerce) Life Sciences/Healthcare Industrial Manufacturing Other End-user Industries





