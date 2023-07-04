Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.82 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 1.11 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is one of the major online retailing markets in the Middle East. Thus, the country has become an attractive destination for domestic and international shipments. Major companies are making their strides in the country with strategic investments to establish a regional logistics network, opening new distribution centers, smart warehouses, etc.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 1.11 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 1.82 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)10.31%
Study Period2018-2028
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversThe growth of e-commerce and technological advancement.
Increasing cross-border shipments.


Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market?

The Saudi CEP market is relatively consolidated, with the top five domestic and international players dominating the market. Eying the growth of the e-commerce sector, digitally enabled logistics startups are rising in the country. Companies are striving to improve their digital capabilities.

These are the top CEP companies in the Saudi CEP market in 2023:

  • SMSA Express
  • Aramex
  • Deutsche Post DHL group
  • Saudi Post Corporation
  • Naqel Express
  • Zajil Express
  • Alma Express
  • FedEx/SAB Express
  • Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • Esnad Express
  • Noon Logistics

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Report:

Growth in the E-commerce Sector

  • The e-commerce logistics sector in Saudi Arabia is at a nascent stage. The e-commerce segment accounts for the majority of the B2C CEP market.
  • The top three online retailers in Saudi Arabia collectively generate 5% of the country's online sales.

Growth in International Trade

  • Saudi Arabia's economy ranked 20 globally in terms of GDP in 2020. In 2021, Saudi Arabia experienced a 43% increase in air traffic and a 7% increase in marine traffic.
  • Imports from China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Germany, and India (Saudi Arabia's top five importers) are growing each year, creating opportunities for the CEP market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market?

  • In June 2022, Geidea, a leading Saudi Fintech firm, teamed up with delivery-as-a-service startup BARQ to enable point-of-delivery digital payments for BARQ clients via the Geidea-enabled BARQ App.
  • In March 2022, BATIC Investments & Logistics Company (BATIC) declared that it is considering buying the entire Afkar Logistics Company stock. The acquisition increased the company's local investment volume.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Based on Business, Destination, and End-user Industries.

  • By Business (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Business-to-Business (B2B)
    • Business-to-Customer (B2C)

  • By Destination (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Domestic
    • International

  • By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Services (includes BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), etc.)
    • Wholesale and Retail Trade (including e-commerce)
    • Life Sciences/Healthcare
    • Industrial Manufacturing
    • Other End-user Industries

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market  Report (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

