Indonesia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.15 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Indonesia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.31 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest populous country, holds several opportunities for the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, which is currently at an infant stage in the country. Local businesses in Indonesia are seeking robust logistics and courier services to gain access to domestic and international markets. This is where the growth opportunities for the CEP market are flourishing.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.31 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.15 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.96% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of e-commerce. Logistics 4.0 platform.



Who are the Top Companies in the Indonesia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market?

The CEP market in Indonesia is slightly consolidated. Long-established players are dominating this space, using innovation based on technologies as their strong suit. The market is also witnessing the entry of new online-based players that offer faster delivery services, bringing tough competition with the existing players in the market.

The notable players in the market in 2023 are,

Deutsche Post DHL Group

United Parcel Service Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Pos Indonesia

PT Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE Express)

PT Global Jet Express (J&T Express)

Pahala Express

PT Jaringan Ekspedisi Transportasi (JET Express)

PT Citra Van Titipan Kilat (TIKI)

PT Satria Antaran Prima TBK

ESL Express

PT Globalindo Dua Satu Express (21 Express)

PT Synergy First Logistics (First Logistics)

PT Pandu Siwi Group (Pandu Logistics)

PCP Express

Indah Group

PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Kereta Api Logistics)

Ritra Logistics (SUPEX)

PT SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia

PT Reka Cakrabuana Logistik (Red Carpet Logistics - RCL - Part of Lippo Group)

Key Highlights from the Indonesia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report :

Indonesia: The E-commerce Hotbed of Southeast Asia

E-commerce is growing rapidly in Indonesia, opening up opportunities for several domestic and international players. The government is also encouraging this growth.

The growth of information and communication technology, the rising middle-class population, and smartphone penetration are some of the factors propelling this growth.

Spurring Manufacturing and Automotive Industry

The Indonesian government is trying to make the country one of the top ten biggest economies in the world by 2030, utilizing the full potential of its manufacturing sector.

Indonesia has been keen on attracting companies leaving China due to the global situation and crises.

What are the Latest Developments in the Indonesia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market?

In October 2022, NYK and PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) struck a basic investment agreement. The two companies have been working together, especially in the area of ship management, for the delivery of energy.

In October 2022, SCG Logistics Management Company Limited and JWD InfoLogistics PCL jointly announced a significant merger agreement to create a partnership under the name of SCG JWD Logistics PCL (SCGJWD). These are the two top logistics and supply chain service providers in ASEAN.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Indonesia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Based on Business, Destination, and End-user Industry.

By Business (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Customer (B2C)





By Destination (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Domestic International





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Services (includes BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), etc.) Wholesale and Retail Trade (including e-commerce) Life Sciences/Healthcare Industrial Manufacturing Other End-user Industries



