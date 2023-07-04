HVAC Equipment Market Revenues to Reach USD 195.96 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " HVAC Equipment Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 141.36 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.

HVAC equipment refers to an indoor or vehicular technology that aims to provide a comfortable ambiance to the resident or owner. They can be used in a wide variety of applications, including in shopping centers, warehouses, and industrial facilities. HVAC equipment ensures safety and comfort for the residents of the building by controlling the heating and cooling in the building.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 141.36 billion Market Size (2028) USD 195.96 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.75% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers An exponential rise in industrialization and urbanization. Increase in the quantity of electricity by residents and tenants.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global HVAC Equipment Market?

The HVAC equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of major global players engaged in widespread competition for more market share.

Notable players in the HVAC equipment market in 2023 are,

Trane Technologies PLC

Aermec SpA (Giordano Riello International Group SpA)

Daikin Industries Ltd

Clivet SpA (Midea Group)

Emicon Innovation and Comfort SRL

G.I. Industrial Holding SpA

Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems

Rhoss SpA (NIBE Group)

MTA SpA

Hitema International

Swegon Group AB

Systemair AB

Lennox International Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc.

Midea Group

Gree Electric Appliances

Key Highlights from the HVAC Equipment Market Report :

Programs Involving Saving Energy Through Tax Credit Encourage Market Growth

Installation of HVAC equipment, which helps in heating, ventilating and air conditioning, is encouraged by the tax incentives offered by governments.

Government incentives also allow consumers to replace their old and low-efficiency HVAC equipment when needed.

An enhanced tax credit is provided to homeowners who use a specific category of HVAC equipment. It is also offered to home builders whose projects meet a specific standard.

Fastest Growth for HVAC Equipment Expected in Asia-Pacific

The increase in the residential construction activity in India and China leads to a steady rise in the Asia-Pacific HVAC equipment market.

Chinese producers offering HVAC systems at lower prices have boosted overall sales in Asia-Pacific.

What are the Latest Developments in the HVAC Equipment Market?

In February 2023, Rhoss introduced the low GWP reversible and high-temperature heat pumps with a scroll compressor, POKER290. This happened after it offered an extensive range of products using A2L refrigerants.

In January 2023, next-generation chilled beams were announced by Aermec. These chilled beams deliver healthy and clean air, thus promoting acoustic comfort.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the HVAC Equipment Market Based on Type, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Air Conditioning Equipment Heating Equipment Heat Pumps Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Industrial and Commercial





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Africa



