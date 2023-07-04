Mexico Agrochemicals Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.61 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Mexico Agrochemicals Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.31 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.



The Mexican agricultural agrochemicals market has been transforming over the years, with robust growth, changing crop mix trends, and environmental regulations. The need to balance the cautious use of appropriate chemicals and minimize the impact of agrochemicals is becoming relevant to ensure safety.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.31 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.61 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.10% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Customers are increasingly looking for targeted and effective solutions to improve their yield. Requirement for enhanced land productivity





























Who are the Top Companies in the Mexico Agrochemicals Market?

The Mexican agrochemical market is consolidated. Prominent players occupy most of the market share. Major strategies being adopted by leading companies in the market are new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The significant players holding the Mexican agrochemical market in 2023 are:

Bayer AG

Rovensa

Yara International ASA

BASF SE

Adama

Summit Agro México

Ibarquim Group

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

International Chemical Copper SA de CV

Velsimex

UPL Ltd

Key Highlights from the Mexico Agrochemicals Market Report :

Fertilizers Segment to Lead the Growth of the Market

The Mexican government and various companies are encouraging and investing more in the development of better fertilizers to enhance the agriculture sector. Technical and scientific improvements have made the application of fertilizers more efficient in recent years and have helped farmers increase fertilizers’ benefits while lowering risks.

As per the World Bank data, fertilizer consumption of arable land in Mexico increased from 105.6 kg per hectare in 2017 to 106.6 kg per hectare in 2020. This surge indicates the increasing use of fertilizers in the country, thereby driving the market.

Need for Enhanced Land Productivity

Cereal crops, especially wheat and maize, have contributed most to the overall demand for agrochemicals. The highest demand for agrochemical products is spawned by cereal crop growers in Mexico. With the existing arable land yet to reach the previous standards, there are calls for the effective use of agrochemicals to enhance the yield and growth of the crops.

The population of Mexico reached 132.2 million in 2022, a < 3% increase from 2020. Hence, the demand for food is also skyrocketing. With such situations, the demand for agrochemicals in an effective manner has become a necessity. Therefore, the market for such products is expected to increase.

What are the Latest Developments in the Mexico Agrochemicals Market ?

In November 2022, a federation of Mexican lawmakers pushed the Mexican government to ban nearly 200 chemicals used in pesticides, proving that they are harmful to humans.

In August 2022, Futureco Bioscience, a Spanish producer of sustainable plant biostimulants and bioprotectants, partnered with Innovak Global to distribute BESTCURE in Mexico.

In March 2022, as per the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico, owing to the price increase and lack of international supply, it is now mandatory to produce all fertilizers nationally.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Mexico Agrochemicals Market Based on Type and Application:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fertilizers Pesticides Adjuvants Plant Growth Regulators





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Grains and Cereals Pulses and Oilseeds Fruits and Vegetables Turf and Ornamental Grass



