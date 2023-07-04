Affective Computing Market Revenues to Reach USD 175.6 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Affective Computing Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 59.2 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 24.29% during the forecast period.

The process of creation and study of different technologies to analyze, simulate and interpret human emotions is referred to as affective computing. The existence and growth of the affective computing market rely upon the sales garnered from selling affective computing solutions to various industries.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 59.2 billion Market Size (2028) USD 175.6 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 24.29% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing need for top-notch security in multiple industries. Increase in the usage of robotics in various industries.

Who are the Top Companies in the Affective Computing Market?

The affective computing market is fragmented, with the presence of major global players engaged in widespread competition for more market share.

Notable players in the affective computing market are:

Affectiva Inc.

Element Human Ltd

Kairos AR Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

IBM Corporation

Gesturetek Inc.

Nemesysco Ltd

Realeyes Data Services Ltd

audEERING GmbH

Eyesight Technologies Ltd

Emotibot Technologies Limited

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Maritime Analytics Market Report - The maritime analytics market value is estimated at USD 1.27 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The maritime analytics market value is estimated at USD 1.27 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report - The non-destructive testing (NDT) market size is estimated at USD 2.36 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 3.36 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Affective Computing Market Report :

Rise in the Adoption of the Affective Computing Technology

Presently, the maximum number of applications of affective computing solutions are occurring in the automotive sector.

Affective computing is used to develop Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles in the automotive industry.

The ADAS functions in a vehicle aim to reduce the risk of accidents.

North America is Predicted to Hold the Maximum Share of the Affective Computing Industry

The North American region, which is led by the United States, has been one of the dominating markets for affective computing globally.

Multiple organizations around the world are actively involved in developing new technologies which contribute toward the growth of the affective computing industry.

What are the Latest Developments in the Affective Computing Market?

In September 2022, Nuance Communications Inc. announced that for Virgin Media O2 customers in the United Kingdom, Liberty Global had expanded its use of Nuance Dragon TV.

In August 2022, CallMiner announced new integrations with Genesis Cloud CX, which enabled organizations to gain quick access to effective real-time analytics.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Affective Computing Market Based on Component, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Sensors Cameras Storage Devices and Processors Others Software Analytics Software Enterprise Software Facial Recognition Gesture Recognition Speech Recognition

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Healthcare Automotive Retail Other End User Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Affective Computing Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Inductive Proximity Sensor Market Report - The inductive proximity sensor market size is estimated at USD 1.19 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The inductive proximity sensor market size is estimated at USD 1.19 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Brazil Data Center Market Report - The Brazilian data center market size is estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Brazilian data center market size is estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Network Analyzers Market Report - The network analyzers market size is estimated at USD 0.53 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 0.67 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment