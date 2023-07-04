New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market Revenues to Reach USD 20.1 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 17.16 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period.

About 70% of the total domestic freight movement in New Zealand happens through its roads. Rail also plays an important role in freight transport despite being a smaller player. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, inconsistent shipping schedules and congestion at major ports in New Zealand are affecting the supply chain, calling for better freight and logistics services.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 17.16 billion Market Size (2028) USD 20.1 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing support for local businesses. Government subsidies and capacity maintenance.



Who are the Top Companies in the New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market?

The New Zealand freight and logistics market is fragmented, with a large number of international and domestic players. Several of them are competing in the road freight segment of the market.

The most notable players in the New Zealand freight and logistics market, with a significant market share in 2023, are listed below.

International Companies Deutsche Post DHL Group Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Limited CEVA Logistics Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd Linfox Pty Ltd Kuehne + Nagel International AG FedEx Corporation DB Schenker 10 DSV





Local Companies Mainfreight Limited Cardinal Logistics Carrolls Cartage Limited First Global Logistics TIL Logistics Group Limited Toll Group K&S Corporation Limited Online Distribution Ltd Freightways Ltd New Zealand Post Ltd





Other Companies Bollore Logistics Nexus Logistics Goddards Cartage March Logistics (NZ) Ltd PBT Mondiale Freight Services Ltd Owens Transport Ltd Fliway Group Ltd Scales Logistics Crown Worldwide BPW Transport Efficiency NZ Ltd Champion Freight Central Transport Limited Charter Transport Rohlig New Zealand Limited Malcolm Total Logistics Burnard International Limited Alderson Bulk Lines Limited



Key Highlights from the New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market Report :

Increasing Cross-border Trade

The main export commodity groups from New Zealand include milk powder, butter, and cheese. The export of these commodities from New Zealand to other countries is increasing Y-o-Y significantly.

China and the United Kingdom have played a significant role in the growth in exports witnessed by New Zealand in recent years, helping the country's freight and logistics industry to get back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing E-commerce Sector

The e-commerce business in New Zealand has been experiencing rapid growth since 2021, witnessing a significant increase in spending compared to the years before that. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

This trend in e-commerce is increasing the demand for more logistics infrastructure and freight management centers in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market?

In August 2022, Lineage Logistics completed the acquisition of Grupo Fuentes and Cold Storage Nelson (CNS) in New Zealand to expand its presence in Europe.

In June 2022, DHL Supply Chain New Zealand established three new mobility hubs in Whangarei, Tauranga, and Hastings. These hubs improved last-mile delivery in rural areas outside of Auckland.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market Based on Function and End User.

By Function (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Freight Transport Road Shipping and Inland Water Air Rail Freight Forwarding Warehousing Value-added Services and Other Functions





By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Manufacturing and Automotive Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry Construction Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments (FMCG Included)) Other End Users (Telecommunication, Pharmaceuticals, and F&B)





In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the New Zealand Freight and Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) .

