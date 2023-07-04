Free-From Food Market Revenues to Reach USD 150.59 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Free-From Food Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 80.83 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period.

Medical advancements have led to a more transparent understanding of different responses from the immune system, making consumers more aware of the food products they purchase. Coupled with changing lifestyles, the demand for free-from food and plant-based food is increasing worldwide. Awareness about allergen-free and diary-free product claims and ingredient labeling is expected to boost the free-from food market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 80.83 billion Market Size (2028) USD 150.59 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.25% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Middle East & Africa Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Favorable government regulations worldwide. Growing consumer awareness.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Free-From Food Market?

The free-from-food market is highly competitive, with the presence of several domestic and international players. Innovation to meet the changing demands of consumers is a major strategy adopted by these companies. They use this same strategy to launch new products and expand their product portfolio.

The notable players in the global free-from food market in 2023 with significant market share are:

Danone SA

Blue Diamond Growers

Abbott Laboratories

Dr. Schar AG/SPA

Beyond Meat

The Kellogg Company

General Mills Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Nestle SA

Oatly Group AB

Key Highlights from the Global Free-From Food Market Report :

Increasing Free-from Product Development

One common trend seen in major countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and India, is the increasing demand for free-from, natural, and organic products.

Products with clean label claims like gluten-free, dairy-free, meat-free, non-GMO, and reduced sugar are becoming more popular among consumers worldwide, and manufacturers are trying to adapt to these changing requirements.

Prevalence of Lactose-intolerance in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is witnessing increasing consumer preference toward healthy and high-quality food products with free-from claims, driving the sales of such products.

Existing and emerging manufacturers are launching more such products to entice customers.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Free-From Food Market?

In November 2022, Beyond Meat launched plant-based chicken products that claim to offer 14 g of plant-based protein, 0% cholesterol, 50% less saturated fat, and no added soy, hormones, or antibiotics.

In May 2022, Danone expanded its Canadian dairy-free portfolio by launching Nextmilk under the Silk Canada brand.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Free-From Food Market Based on Type, End Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Gluten-free Dairy-free Meat-free Other Types





By End Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Baby Food Dairy-free Foods Meat Substitutes Beverages Other End Products





By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retail Stores Convenience Stores Other Distribution Channels





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom France Germany Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Free-From Food Market Report (2023-2028) .

