Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Revenues to Reach USD 5.70 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 4.44 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

Financial spending on vacations and attachment to old-style homes and outdoor lawns/gardens are factors driving the demand for outdoor furniture in Europe. Outdoor spaces are utilized as extended living spaces. The European region also has a massive demand for sun and beach holidays, which further boosts the market. Along with this, the inclination toward new construction is also expected to raise the demand for outdoor furniture, such as chairs and tables, boosting the industry's growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.44 billion Market Size (2028) USD 5.70 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.14% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Massive demand for sun and beach holidays in Europe. Inclination toward new construction.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Outdoor Furniture Market?



The European outdoor furniture market has a competitive presence of several regional and global players. Regional players have an edge in supplying products in countless styles and designs.





The significant players holding the majority share in the European outdoor furniture market are:





Cane line

Alexander Rose

DEDON GmbH

Fischer Mobel GmbH

IKEA

Fermob

EMU Group SpA

Grosfillex

Hartman

Kettal

Gloster

Royal Botania

Scancom International

Sieger

Key Highlights from the Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Report :

Italy Held the Largest Share in the Production of Outdoor Furniture

While France and the United Kingdom are expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, Italy is anticipated to hold the largest market share with respect to the production of outdoor furniture.

Countless opportunities await outdoor sales in Italy’s residential and contract segments. The market studied is expected to grow in line with Europe’s furniture market.

Market being Driven by Growth of Online Distribution Channels

Owing to the growth in internet users, manufacturers are opting for a multi-channel approach, combining offline and online retail. Customers are also actively researching products online and comparing the cost of outdoor furniture.

Nonetheless, most purchases take place in retail stores, such as garden centers. Here, customers can get the feel of the product and material and check their comfortability to get a better perception of color, size, and shape.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Outdoor Furniture Market ?

In February 2022, opening the doors to its first high street store in Britain, IKEA announced investing EUR 1 billion in London over three years.

In June 2022, Poltrona Frau, an Italy-based establishment, added new products to its outdoor furniture portfolio titled “Boundless Living Collection.” It includes products that can offer durability during all seasons. These products are specifically designed for boat decks, residential back gardens, and bar terraces.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the European Outdoor Furniture Market Based on Material, Products, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Country:



By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Wood Metal Plastic Other Materials

By Products (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Chair Tables Seating sets Loungers and Daybeds Dining Sets Other Products

By End-user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Residential By Distribution Channel Multi-Brand Stores Specialty Stores Online Other Distribution Channels

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe



