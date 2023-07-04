New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457532/?utm_source=GNW

The global nuclear medicine diagnostics market is expected to grow from $5.92 billion in 2022 to $6.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The nuclear medicine diagnostics market is expected to grow to $9.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The nuclear medicine diagnostics market consists of sales of renal scan, bone scan, gallium scan, heart scan, brain scan and breast scan diagnostics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nuclear medicine uses radioactive substances inside the body to diagnose illnesses or to target and remove diseased or damaged organs and tissue (for treatment).Nuclear medicine includes the use of radioactive drugs for research, therapeutic, and diagnostic purposes.



Radioactive tracers are used in diagnostic nuclear medicine to visualize and/or measure the overall or local function of an organ.



North America was the largest region in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market in 2022. The regions covered in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of nuclear medicine diagnostics are SPECT radiopharmaceuticals and PET radiopharmaceuticals.A single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) Radiopharmaceuticals refer to gamma-ray tomographic imaging methods that are used in nuclear medicine.



The various applications involved are cardiology, thyroid, neurology, oncology and others and the end-users include hospitals and diagnostic centers and research institutes.



The increasing demand for nuclear medicine diagnostics is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine diagnostics market going forward.Nuclear medicine uses radioactive substances inside the body to diagnose illnesses or to target and remove diseased or damaged organs and tissue (for treatment).



The diagnostic uses of nuclear medicine are primarily in radiation and other life-taking treatments.The demand for nuclear medicine diagnostics is increasing due to benefits such as accurate results and better treatment decision making.



For instance, in April 2022, according to a report published on nuclear medicine diagnostics by the World Nuclear Association, a UK-based international organization that promotes nuclear power, the annual number of nuclear medicine treatments exceeds 40 million, and the need for radioisotopes is rising at a rate of up to 5% every year.Also, 90% of the procedures involving radioisotopes in medicine take place in more than 10,000 hospitals used worldwide.



Hence, increasing demand for nuclear medicine diagnostics is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine diagnostics market.



Innovative product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market.Major companies operating in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market are undergoing the development of innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a US-based association responsible for protecting public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, and biological products, approved 68Gallium PSMA-11 (Ga 68 PSMA-11) – the first drug for PET (positron emission tomography) imaging men with prostate cancer, the third most frequent type of cancer in the United States, often have PSMA-positive lesion. This certification is anticipated to raise interest in 68Gallium, a PET imaging isotope that is currently in short supply.



In January 2022, Eckert & Ziegler, a Germany-based provider of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use acquired Tecnonuclear SA for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will enable Eckert & Ziegler to expand essential healthcare services in Brazil and throughout South America.



Tecnonuclear SA is an Argentina-based nuclear medicine specialist company.



The countries covered in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



