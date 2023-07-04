New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antispasmodics Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457531/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Akorn Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lannett Company Inc., Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Ambrosia Supherb Ltd., B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Blue Cross Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lexicare Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, and SunGen Pharma LLC.



The global antispasmodics drugs market is expected to grow from $11.56 billion in 2022 to $12.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The antispasmodics drugs market is expected to grow to $17.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The antispasmodics drugs market consists of sales of natural alkaloids such as atropine, belladonna, hyoscyamine, scopolamine, and related drugs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Antispasmodic drugs are medications that treat, prevent, or reduce the frequency of muscular spasms, particularly those of smooth muscle, such as those in the gut wall. It works by slowing the normal motions of the gut and relaxing the muscles of the stomach and intestines.



North America was the largest region in the antispasmodics drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the antispasmodics drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drugs involved in antispasmodics drugs are dicyclomine hydrochloride, loperamide hydrochloride and others.Dicyclomine refers to an anticholinergic medicine that reduces gastrointestinal muscular spasms by inhibiting the activity of a natural chemical in the body.



The indications involved are irritable bowel syndrome, stomach cramps, and others that are administered by oral, parenteral and other modes. The distribution channels involved are hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies with end-users such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.



An increasing elderly population is expected to propel the growth of the antispasmodic drug market going forward.People of 65 years and older are considered to be elderly and are associated with a host of physical and psychological health issues.



Antispasmodic drugs are helpful for elderly populations in managing symptoms related to various conditions that can cause muscle spasms or cramping and also could be used for some conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), interstitial cystitis, and uterine cramping. For instance, in October 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based organization responsible for international public health, the global proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2030. The world’s population of persons aged 60 and over will double by 2050 (2.1 billion). The number of people aged 80 or more is predicted to increase substantially between 2020 and 2050, reaching 426 million. Therefore, an increase in the elderly population will drive the antispasmodic drug market.



Product innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the antispasmodic drugs market.Major companies operating in the antispasmodic drugs market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Ardelyx Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, announced the introduction of IBSRELA, an NHE-3 inhibitor used to treat individuals with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The product offers a unique new therapeutic option with a novel mode of action and remarkable effective results to address constipation and numerous abdominal symptoms typical in IBS-C patients, as established in Phase 3 clinical studies.



In October 2022, Silo Wellness Inc., a US-based psychedelic therapy company, completed the acquisition of Dyscovry Science Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. This purchase of Dyscovry Science Ltd will help Silo Wellness achieve its aim of covering both tracks of the psychedelic business under one roof. Dyscovry Science Ltd. is a Canada-based biotechnology business that focuses on the biosynthetic manufacture of psilocybin and its derivatives to treat irritable bowel syndrome.



The countries covered in the antispasmodics drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The antispasmodics drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides antispasmodics drugs market statistics, including antispasmodics drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with antispasmodics drugs market share, detailed antispasmodics drugs market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the antispasmodics drugs industry.

