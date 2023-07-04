New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gardner Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457530/?utm_source=GNW

A., Pfizer Inc., Galderma Laboratories L.P., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., GSK Plc., Novartis AG, and Iris Pharma.



The global gardner syndrome treatment market is expected to grow from $17.63 billion in 2022 to $18.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gardner syndrome treatment market is expected to grow to $21.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The gardner syndrome treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as screenings of colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, and EGD (esophagogastroduodenoscopy) services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Gardner syndrome refers to a type of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), that causes multiple colon polyps (growths) and various types of cancerous or noncancerous tumors. Gardner syndrome treatment uses close monitoring of the polyps with lower GI tract endoscopy which helps limit the growth of colon polyps.



North America was the largest region in the gardner syndrome treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the gardner syndrome treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main cancer types involved in gardner syndrome treatment are dilated cardiomyopathy, skeletal myopathy, neutropenia and others.Dilated cardiomyopathy refers to a type of heart muscle disease that causes the heart chambers (ventricles) to thin and stretch, growing larger.



The therapeutics types involved are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and COX-2 inhibitors that are used for hospitals, specialty clinics, and other applications.



Rising cases of colon cancer is expected to propel the growth of the gardner syndrome treatment market going forward.Colon cancer refers to a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine.



The colon is the last part of the digestive tract.Gardner syndrome treatment is used in colon cancer to prevent cancer by removing polyps during a colonoscopy as well as to prevent it through chemotherapy.



For instance, in May 2022, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a US-based professional physicians’ organization, around 1,880,725 adults in the USA were diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020 which included (54,040 men and 52,140 women). Also, there were over 1.5 million colon cancer survivors in the USA in 2022, and it’s expected to increase in the future. In addition to the 5-year survival rate, it increased by 65 percent where 51,030 adults in the USA were diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Therefore, rising cases of colon cancer are driving the growth of the Gardner syndrome treatment market.



Product innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the gardner syndrome treatment market.Major companies operating in the gardner syndrome treatment market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, Genentech Inc., a US-based biotechnology corporation, discovered and developed an innovative medicine called "Lunsumio" (mosunetuzumab-axgb), which is approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a US-based drug regulator. This medicine is used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma, with rare diseases. The uniqueness of this medicine is that it monitors even more intensively than other medicines, it provides T cells (a different type of white blood cell), defends and helps protect the body from infection. It helps destroys cancer cells in the human body.



In February 2022, Sanofi S.A., a France-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company acquired Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Sanofi S.A. aims to expect ongoing commitment to investing in promising research and discovery platforms, and gains access to Amunix’s technologies to deliver next-generation conditionally activated biologics and accelerate the expansion of its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients. Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc is a US-based immuno-oncology and biopharmaceutical company that develops transformative therapies for oncology patients and produces pharmaceutical products.



The countries covered in the gardner syndrome treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



