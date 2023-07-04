New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457529/?utm_source=GNW

, Viatris Inc., County Line Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., McKesson Corporation, Nuray Chemicals Private Limited, Chemische Fabrik Berg, and Siegfried AG.



The global methenamine hippurate tablets market is expected to grow from $8.34 billion in 2022 to $8.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The methenamine hippurate tablets market is expected to grow to $11.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The methenamine hippurate tablets market consists of sales of hexamine hippurate tablets, hiprex tablets, and urinary tract infection tablets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Methenamine hippurate tablets are used as a medicine to prevent or control recurring urinary tract infections caused by specific bacteria. It is not used for any other active infections.



North America was the largest region in the methenamine hippurate tablets market in 2022. The regions covered in the methenamine hippurate tablets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of methenamine hippurate tablets are 20 tablets or bottles and 6 tablets or bottles.The methenamine hippurate tablets are available to patients in the form of 20 tablets or a bottle.



The distribution channels involved are hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and retail pharmacies and applications include uncomplicated UTIs and healthcare-associated UTIs. The end users include hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.



An increasing geriatric population is expected to boost the growth of the methenamine hippurate tablets market going forward.Geriatric population refers to the population of older people of 60 years and above.



Geriatric patients are more vulnerable to urinary tract infections due to a variety of factors such as decreased urine flow, an enlarged prostate, or kidney stones, thus methenamine hippurate tablets are required to treat these conditions.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, one in six individuals on the planet will be 60 or older by 2030.



In 2021, there were 1.4 billion people over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The number of persons who are 60 years or older globally will double by 2050 (2.1 billion). Between 2020 and 2050, the number of people who are 80 years or older is projected to treble, reaching 426 million. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of the methenamine hippurate tablets market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the methenamine hippurate tablets market.Major companies operating in the methenamine hippurate tablets market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Custex, a US-based urinary health brand, launched Cystex Ultra Protection.The unique features of Cystex Ultra Protection include probiotics, cranberries, vitamin A, and bio-shield technology.



The Cystex Ultra Protection is intended to treat recurrent UTIs and maintain urinary tract health in more than 90% of women.



The rising cases of urinary tract infections are expected to boost the growth of the methenamine hippurate tablets market going forward.Urinary tract infections are common diseases that occur when bacteria enter the urethra and infect the urinary tract, usually through the skin or rectum.



Methenamine hippurate tablets are used to prevent or treat recurring urinary tract infections caused by specific bacteria.For instance, according to Frontiers, a Switzerland-based media company, in 2021, around 5,870 urine tests were performed, with 2,070 of them being positive.



Positive urine test results made up 35.26% of all urine tests. And, in 2020, 2,919 urine tests for 31,653 hospitalizations were performed. Therefore, rising cases of urinary tract infections are driving the growth of the methenamine hippurate market.



The countries covered in the methenamine hippurate tablets market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The methenamine hippurate tablets market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides methenamine hippurate tablets market statistics, including methenamine hippurate tablets industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with methenamine hippurate tablets market share, detailed methenamine hippurate tablets market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the methenamine hippurate tablets industry. This methenamine hippurate tablets market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457529/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________