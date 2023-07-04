New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457528/?utm_source=GNW

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is expected to grow from $5.22 billion in 2022 to $5.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The orthopedic soft tissue repair market is expected to grow to $7.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The orthopedic soft tissue repair market includes revenues earned by entities by providing vaginal prolapse, meniscal repair, and shoulder labrum procedures.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Orthopedic soft tissue repair is the process of replacing the injured or damaged tissues with healthy tissues.It comprises nerves, ligaments, blood vessels, muscles, tendons and synovial membranes.



Orthopedic soft tissue injuries often occur during sports and physical activities but can also be caused by simple everyday tasks and continuous use of a particular body part.



North America was the largest region in the orthopedic soft tissue repair market in 2022. The regions covered in the orthopedic soft tissue repair market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main procedures of orthopedic soft tissue repair include cruciate ligaments repair, rotator cuff repair, lateral epicondylitis, achilles tendinosis repair, pelvic organ prolapse, gluteal tendon repair, hip arthroscopy, biceps tenodesis, and others.Cruciate ligament repair is a surgical procedure that replaces the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee with a tissue graft to restore function after an injury.



The injury locations include knee, shoulder, hip, and small joints and the end users include hospitals, ambulatory centers, and orthopedic clinics.



The increasing incidence of sports-related injuries is expected to propel the growth of the orthopedic soft tissue repair market going forward.Sports injuries are those sustained while participating in sports or exercising events.



Orthopedic soft tissue repair is used in the repair of muscle, blood vessels, fibrous tissue, and other supporting connective tissues, that are injured during sports.For instance, according to the National Safety Council, a US-based non-profit organization promoting health and safety, in 2021, exercise equipment accounted for about 409,000 injuries which were the most in any sports category.



Bicycles and accessories were the second largest cause of injuries causing 375,797 injuries in the USA. Therefore, the increasing incidence of sports-related injuries is driving the growth of the orthopedic soft tissue repair market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the orthopedic soft tissue repair market.Major companies operating in the orthopedic soft tissue repair sector are focused on developing and adopting innovative solutions for tissue repair and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2020, In2Bones, a US-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries, introduced the ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System, which is used by orthopedic and podiatric specialists to treat a variety of foot problems. The ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System provides orthopedic and podiatric specialists with an easy-to-use, repeatable, and cost-effective system for high-volume lower extremity soft tissue surgeries such as plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton’s neuroma.



In January 2021, Integra Lifesciences, a US-based medical device company, acquired ACell for a deal value of $300 million.This acquisition is expected to expand Integra Lifesciences’ regenerative capabilities and is complementary to the existing orthopedic soft tissue technologies portfolio.



ACell is a US-based company that develops and manufactures unique extracellular matrix products to repair and remodel damaged soft tissues through remodeling.



The countries covered in the orthopedic soft tissue repair market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The orthopedic soft tissue repair market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides orthopedic soft tissue repair market statistics, including orthopedic soft tissue repair industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an orthopedic soft tissue repair market share, detailed orthopedic soft tissue repair market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the orthopedic soft tissue repair industry. This orthopedic soft tissue repair market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

