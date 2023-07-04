Linear Encoders Market to Hit US$ 1,756.26 Million By 2030, Growing at 8.7% CAGR

New York, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Linear Encoders Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 921.16 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,756.26 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Linear encoders are the sensors that detect linear movements as absolute position values without establishing a physical contact with the object. Linear encoders play a crucial role in determining the speed, position, and direction of linear motion. Consequently, linear encoders are extensively utilized in motion systems, metrology instruments, inkjet printers and high precision machining tools.

The increasing demand for automation in manufacturing industries for measurement of a wide variety of parameters such as velocity, direction, and position is driving the growth of the market. Identification and measurement of parameters including velocity, direction, and position helps businesses to streamline their business operations. For instance, in December 2021, Fagor Automation L3 linear encoder featuring three optical glasses called S3, SV3, and G3 designed to increase productivity and reduce costs.

The adoption of linear encoders in medical imaging and scanning systems, such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is expected to present potential opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the sensitivity of linear encoders towards dust, dirt, moisture, and temperature variations is restraining the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,756.26 million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 8.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Baumer Group, Honeywell International, Maxon Motor AG, Newall Electronics Inc., OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Sensata Technologies Inc., MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, NVE Corporation, Heidenhain, Renishaw plc., SICK AG By Type Optical Encoder, Magnetic Encoder, Capacitive, Inductive, Eddy Current Encoder, Incremental Linear Encoders, and Absolute Capacitive Linear Encoder By Output Analog and Digital By Application Coordinate Measuring Machines, Machine Tools, Laser Scanners, Digital Read Outs (DROs), Wire Bonders, Printers and Digital Presses, and Others By End-User Healthcare, Research Labs, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Industrial Processes, Metallurgy, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Linear Encoders Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for automation during manufacturing processes to streamline the business operations is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of advanced machine tool technologies such as Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining is accelerating the growth of linear encoders market.

The rising demand for precise measurements in semiconductor industry is propelling the growth of the market.

Restraints

Environmental sensitivity of linear encoders is hindering the market growth.

Opportunities

The adoption of linear encoders in medical imaging and scanning systems, such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is expected to present potential opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Linear Encoders Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the optical encoder contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The ability of optical linear encoders to provide high-resolution, high-accuracy and flexibility in mounting options is driving the growth of the market. Therefore, optical encoders consist of a photoelectric sensor that detects the light passing through the scale. Consequently, the application of optical linear encoders in industrial automation is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on Output, the analog linear encoders segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The lower bandwidth of analog signals minimizes Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) emissions, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, analog linear encoders provide readings using an oscilloscope in XY mode to monitor the movements of industrial machines, resulting in the market growth.

Based on Application, the printers and digital presses segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing adoption of linear encoders in printers and presses to monitor the position of the print head is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the linear encoders play a crucial role in ensuring that the image and text is printed in the correct location, resulting in market growth.

Based on End-User, the semiconductor manufacturing accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Linear encoders play a crucial role in semiconductor manufacturing industry for wafer handling and inspection systems. Moreover, the application of linear encoders for the production of high-quality integrated circuits and semiconductor devices is propelling the growth of the market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing number of industrial activities in sectors such as automotive, electronics, and machinery is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of consumer electronics devices among consumers increases the demand for efficient semiconductor devices, resulting in the market growth.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Heidenhain launched new series of linear scales called LCxx6 series for machines tools designed with an optimized internal scanning system for position measurement on machine-tool linear axes.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, linear encoders market is divided based on the type into optical encoder, magnetic encoder, capacitive, inductive, eddy current encoder, incremental linear encoders, and absolute capacitive linear encoder.

In the context of output, the market is separated into analog and digital.

Based on application, the market is separated into coordinate measuring machines, machine tools, laser scanners, digital read outs (DROs), wire bonders, printers and digital presses, and others.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into healthcare, research labs, semiconductor manufacturing, industrial processes, metallurgy, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in Linear Encoders market.

List of Major Global Linear Encoders Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Baumer Group

• Honeywell International

• Maxon Motor AG

• Newall Electronics Inc.

• OMRON Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• Sensata Technologies, Inc.

• MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

• NVE Corporation

• Heidenhain

• Renishaw plc.

• SICK AG

Global Linear Encoders Market Segmentation:

By Type

Optical Encoder

Magnetic Encoder

Capacitive

Inductive

Eddy Current Encoder

Incremental Linear Encoders

Absolute Capacitive Linear Encoder

By Output

Analog

Digital

By Application Coordinate Measuring Machines Machine Tools Laser Scanners Digital Read Outs (DROs) Wire Bonders Printers and Digital Presses Others

By End-User Healthcare Research Labs Semiconductor Manufacturing Industrial Processes Metallurgy Others



Key Questions Covered in the Linear Encoders Market Report

What are linear encoders?

- Linear encoders are the devices used to inspect and monitor the position, speed, and direction of linear motion of different objects and machines.

What are some of the most important applications of linear encoders and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

- Linear encoders play a crucial role in manufacturing of semiconductors for consumer electronics devices. Moreover, the application of linear encoders in manufacturing industries is driving the growth of the market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Linear Encoders growth in the coming years?

- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing number of industrial activities in sectors such as automotive, electronics, and machinery is driving the growth of the market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of consumer electronics devices among consumers is accelerating the market growth.

